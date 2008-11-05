Fujitsu buys out JV to chase big boys

After admitting that it wants to take on computer hardware giants HP and IBM, Japan's Fujitsu has put its money where its mouth is and bought German firm Siemens out of their partnership.

Next April, Fujitsu will take ownership of the Siemens half of the Fujitsu Siemens Computers business that has its headquarters in the Netherlands in a deal worth almost £362 million.

Double digits

Fujitsu plans to use the new leverage to pursue its goal of catching HP and IBM, which lead the market for supplying server computers.

The Japanese firm explained: "We currently have a single-digit share of the market, and want to take that to double digits."

For now, the 10,000 or so jobs at Fujitsu Siemens are safe, but there is speculation that the new direction may see the consumer PC arm of the business cut adrift.