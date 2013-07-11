Sharp Business Systems buys Copifax

More business in the north in store?

Sharp Business Systems has extended its reach in the document management market with the acquisition of Copifax, a distributor of copying, scanning and photographic business equipment.

The move is part of Sharp's strategy to acquire document management businesses in Europe and follows its acquisition of IOT in 2011.

Copifax will continue to trade under its original name within Sharp's document management portfolio. The price of the takeover has not been disclosed.

Competitor factor

Most of Copifax's business is concentrated in the north of England, and it has partnerships with other companies in the printing and document management market, notably Ricoh, Kyocera, Mita and Invu.

Asked whether Copifax will continue to distribute products from these manufacturers, Sharp replied: "Sharp and Copifax will continue to provide customers with the best options available to meet their needs."

Stuart Sykes, managing director, Sharp Business Systems, said: "Copifax has a strong heritage and customer base, one which we feel can only strengthen our proposition and service to our customers."