Cern's LHC restart slips to September

Scientists at CERN have revealed that the restart of the Large Hadron Collider has been put back to September.

This is the second time that the re-launch has been delayed.

Originally, the LHC was set for a November 2008 restart but this was shunted to July of this year.

Further delays in fixing the machine means that it will now be switched back on in the autumn.

"The new schedule foresees first beams in the LHC at the end of September this year, with collisions following in late October," said CERN in a statement.

Big Bang in theory

The Large Hadron Collider cost £3.5 billion to make and has been created to recreate the moments after a big bang takes place.

Well, that's the theory. In reality, the LHC has been beset with problems. An initial malfunction happened soon after the machine was switched on for the first time in September 2008.

This caused multiple electrical problems between the 53 magnets used, whichwas eventuallyblamed on a dodgy soldered connection.

So far the repairs have cost around £24 million – this includes new protection to the LHC, which should make sure when the machine is finally switched on it stays switched on.