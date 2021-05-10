Barely any iPhone users have agreed to app tracking in iOS 14.5

Only 13% of iOS users across the world have explicitly allowed apps to track them , even after two weeks of the features being enabled in iOS 14.5, according to new figures.

Apple's app tracking transparency tool (ATT) makes apps seek permission from users before tracking their data across other apps or websites usually for advertising purposes.

In practice, the new iOS privacy feature lets users decide whether they want to allow apps access to their Identifier for Advertisers (IDFA) tag.

TechRadar needs you! We're looking at how our readers use VPN for a forthcoming in-depth report. We'd love to hear your thoughts in the survey below. It won't take more than 60 seconds of your time. >> Click here to start the survey in a new window<<

Apps that continue to track users even when their users have opted out of the tracking, reportedly run the risk of being evicted from the App Store .

Opting out

The report from Flurry Analytics, which has been tracking daily opt-in and opt-out rates for the feature, was compiled based on the settings across two billion iOS devices .

The company updates the figures daily, with our story based on those accessed on Monday, May 10 2021 at1330 BST.

While 13% of iOS users across the world have allowed tracking, only around 5% of daily users in the US opted-in to being tracked, even after two weeks of the feature being rolled out.

The report is a clear indication that when given a choice, a majority of the users will not like apps to monitor them.

In fact, the report notes that around 5% of iOS users have chosen to go with "Restricted" app tracking, which prevents apps from even asking the users whether they wish to be tracked. The “Restricted” tracking figure drops to 3% when accounting only US-based users.

Protect your devices with these best antivirus software