Replug: Audio jack saving device

Replug’s handy new ‘audio jack saver’ means no more damaging equipment after accidentally tearing your headphones out of your MP3 player when dancing around or walking away from your computer, forgetting your cans are still connected.

Replug offers music lovers' an easy way to prevent broken headphone connectors and audio devices.

Simple but effective

It’s a simple and obvious solution to a common problem – a cable adapter that creates a flexible and safely detachable connection between headphones and your computer, iPod or other audio device.

The Replug is compatible with any standard 3.5mm stereo format audio socket and also has variants adapted to fit the iPhone connection.

For more you can check out www.twistedcarbon.com.