Since the launch of lastminute.com twenty years ago, the brand aimed to be a one stop shop for all of your travel and experience planning. And we are still providing dynamic packages, flights, hotels, car rentals, as well as experiences such as spa breaks, theatre and event tickets along with various ancillary services to make sure our customers have the best possible holiday. In this sense lastminute.com is providing very bold, comprehensive and yet simple services that set us apart from many other players in the space. 20 years on, we’re also still very pink. Our “whatever makes you pink” philosophy is the key driver in enabling our customers to enjoy fuss-free and seamless holidays.

lastminute.com is the main gateway for any dynamic package booking across the major EU markets. Users love this product for its simplicity, it paves way for easy flight and hotel combinations as well as ancillary services and scope as all the major holiday destinations are available for European travelers.

Lastminute.com started off with dynamic packages in the online space and we are still driving the lionshare of the market as part of our corporate growth via this product. We’ve noticed a renaissance in the concept of package holidays in the last year, with younger travellers, including millennials, taking advantage of great price points and the ease of the booking experience.