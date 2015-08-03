How to reinstall OS X in three easy steps

If you're experiencing strange problems in OS X or simply want to refresh your system, reinstalling your Mac's OS is a quick and easy way to solve issues and potentially speed up your machine.

Before reinstalling, first back up your Mac with Time Machine or use another backup utility to protect your valuable files. Though a reinstall shouldn't erase your content, it's always good to have a "just in case" backup.

To begin the reinstall process, perform these steps:

1. Restart your Mac while holding down the Command + R key to boot into recovery mode. (If you're not connected to Wi-Fi, you'll be prompted to select a wireless network to connect to.)

2. When the recovery interface finishes loading, select "Reinstall OS X," then Continue.

3. Follow the on-screen instructions to reinstall OS X.

This process will overwrite any potentially corrupt system configuration files. Once the reinstall has completed, try to see if you can still replicate the problem (if you were having any in the first place).