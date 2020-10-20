Best product information management software of 2020: PIM platforms for retail

If you own or manage an e-commerce or brick-and-mortar retail store, you know how hard it can be to keep track of product information. Things as simple as pricing info, SKUs, and descriptions can be lost or set incorrectly if you’re not careful.

Best product information management software 1. Salsify 2. Agility MultiChannel 3. Akeneo 4. PIMworks 5. Pimcore

Fortunately, product information management (PIM) programs can streamline the entire process. In general, these platforms are designed to provide one centralized hub for all important information about your products. Editing descriptions and other data is usually as easy as navigating to the correct part of your software and making the required changes.

In this guide, we outline five of the best information management software programs on the market. Be sure to test a few options before settling on one, because each platform listed below is suited to different people with different needs.

Want your company or services to be considered for this buyer’s guide? Please email your request to desire.athow@futurenet.com with the URL of the buying guide in the subject line.

We've also featured the best ERP software.

Salsify is considered the top information management software program. (Image credit: Salsify)

1. Salsify Designed to help store management visit website Versatile platform Can be integrated with other marketplaces Comprehensive free trial on offer Real-time collaboration across your team Steep learning curve Not designed for mobile use Search box can be laggy

Salsify focuses on online retail and digital sales. It’s designed to aid store managers looking after their products and their product data. When used correctly, it will help you maintain high-quality data without compromising ease of use and versatility.

One of our favorite things about the Salsify platform is its flexibility and the huge range of tools it has, including product optimization and analytics tools. It can also be integrated with third-party marketplaces, such as Amazon and Facebook, allowing you to make bulk product edits across different platforms.

One important thing to note about Salsify is that it only provides custom pricing solutions, developed for each client. However, it does have useful demos and a free trial for those who wish to test the software.

Agility MultiChannel is a powerful PIM platform (Image credit: Agility)

2. Agility MultiChannel Allows a high level of customization visit website Customizable user interface Includes inventory-tracking tools Powerful business analytics Supports API monitoring Product search could be better No free trial 36-month minimum initial subscription

Those looking for a versatile PIM solution that allows a high level of customization could be satisfied by Agility MultiChannel, one of the most popular information management programs on the market today. There are a few reasons that this platform is ranked up there with the best, but its rule-based configurable interface stands out. In short, this allows you to personalize the platform according to your needs.

You can have the correct management and analytics tools at your fingertips just by placing them on your main dashboard. Similarly, you can stay up to date with inventory and other product information through the product management interface.

Prices are available on a case-by-case basis, so you will need to contact the Agility team to find out more. Unfortunately, a free trial isn’t available.

Akeneo is a powerful open-source PIM platform. (Image credit: Akeneo)

3. Akeneo A popular product information management platform visit website Free forever with a standard plan Includes powerful collaboration tools Supports huge product numbers Self-help resources and documentation are lacking The user interface could be better Quite advanced for small stores

Akeneo is a popular product information management platform designed for those with a large number of products. It supports stores with tens or even hundreds of thousands of products, along with the associated pictures, descriptions, and other important information.

As you can imagine, keeping track of the product data associated with such a large number of items can be extremely difficult. That’s why Akeneo has a selection of useful tools designed to streamline this process, including raw data importation, an asset manager, a bulk editor, and impressive collaboration features.

Akeneo stands out above most of its competitors because it’s a free open-source program. A more advanced Enterprise edition is available with a paid plan, but the forever-free version includes more than enough tools for the average user.

PIMworks is perfect for those selling across multiple channels. (Image credit: PIMworks)

4. PIMworks One of the best PIM platforms visit website Impressive cross-channel integrations Centralized product information management hub 30-day free trial available Can be complicated to work with Pricing information isn’t readily available

PIMworks is one of the best PIM software platforms because of its customizability and cross-channel integrations. With this platform, users can rapidly create and distribute product content across multiple channels, saving time and resources.

When you begin using PIMworks for the first time, you will benefit from the system’s ability to take product data from your various platforms and unify it into one central hub. From here, you can edit and manage data as required, before redistributing it back to your sales channels.

Unfortunately, PIMworks doesn’t advertise its prices. However, a 30-day free trial is available for those who want to test the platform.

Pimcore is a free open-source information management program with advanced paid plans available. (Image credit: Pimcore)

5. Pimcore Open-source product information management software visit website Powerful workflow management tools Data validation features monitor product information Data models facilitate information organization Limited support for free users Image uploads can be slow The overall user interface could be better

Pimcore is an open-source product information management program designed to streamline marketing and product management processes. Unlike some of the other platforms on this list, Pimcore focuses on more than just data management. It also integrates a selection of marketing and sales tools, so you can take care of everything from the comfort of one centralized hub.

One of our favorite things about Pimcore is its ability to connect with various third-party platforms via the built-in API. It also includes powerful workflow management and data quality control tools, along with various models to take care of more complex data.

There is a community version of Pimcore that’s free for all users. However, those with more advanced needs may decide to pay for the Enterprise or Unlimited versions, which are custom priced according to your needs.