Best employee experience tools of 2020

Employee experience software is designed to help HR and company managers create the perfect workplace and maximize productivity.

There are numerous different platforms available, and many include features like employee surveys, streamlined communication, team sentiment analysis, and straightforward reporting tools.

In general, companies use employee experience tools to reduce wasted time and improve the working environment. When a comprehensive modern system is deployed, it will often replace numerous independent systems that didn’t work well together. On top of this, many platforms include onboarding training, employee benefits management, and tools to make payment and holidays easier.

In this article, we look at the best employee experience tools available on the market. Most of these programs have some form of demo or free trial, so you can test out an option before committing to a paid plan.

Want your company or services to be considered for this buyer’s guide? Please email your request to desire.athow@futurenet.com with the URL of the buying guide in the subject line.

We feature the best scheduling software.

(Image credit: 15Five)

1. 15Five Continuous Performance Management One of the best employee experience tools VISIT WEBSITE Powerful feedback management tools Facilitates employee acknowledgment where required Friendly, helpful customer service team Great goal setting and monitoring tools Limited integrations with third-party software Some features are a little clunky Could be expensive for large teams

15Five Continuous Performance Management is one of the best employee experience tools available. It’s designed for businesses that want to optimize the work experience for remote employees and teams, and it features a great selection of tools to achieve this goal.

For example, 15Five has a simple interface that allows employees to provide feedback about the working experience. Using this data, you can transform the employee experience. Various management tools are also included to bring your team closer together and make it more productive. You can even create, track, and edit team goals and long-term aims.

Those who want to test the 15Five experience will benefit from the comprehensive free trial. Paid plans start from $7 per person, per month, and custom enterprise solutions are also available.

(Image credit: Fond)

2. Fond Rewards A powerful platform designed to help businesses visit website Innovative rewards-based system Allow employees to recognize exceptional performance Powerful data-tracking tools A limited selection of tools No employee feedback features Custom prices can be high

Fond Rewards is a powerful platform designed to help businesses recognize and reward productive employees. For many leaders, it has become a crucial employee experience tool due to its advanced features and employee-centric nature.

This platform has quite a unique rewards program. Employees can reward each other with points for doing a good job or working above and beyond expectations. These points can be accumulated and then redeemed for rewards and/or other perks via the Fond platform.

With Fond Rewards, you will have access to a selection of performance analytics tools and corporate discounts on things like gym memberships and entertainment. Do note, however, that prices are developed on a case-by-case basis, which means you will need to contact the company for a custom quote.

(Image credit: Officevibe)

3. Officevibe A simple yet powerful employee experience tool visit website Affordable employee experience software Includes various feedback tools Supports collaboration and team building Integrates with Slack, email, and SMS platforms Relatively limited employee experience tools Navigating within the platform can be confusing Survey questions can be redundant and repetitive

Officevibe is a simple yet powerful employee experience tool with a focus on team development and collaboration. When used correctly, the platform can help build better employee relationships and improve productivity throughout the workplace.

Officevibe uses basic feedback tools to collect information from employees. If required, anonymous surveys can be created to protect employee privacy. Using the information collected, team managers can then work alongside employees to address any issues.

On top of this, the standard version of Officevibe is absolutely free. A premium plan costs $4 per user, per month, which is among the best prices available.

(Image credit: Qualtrics)

4. Qualtrics One of the world’s most popular employee experience platforms visit website Powerful, employee-centric platform Includes versatile management features Helps identify organizational blind spots Includes onboarding and training tools Expensive, with no free trial Customer support can be slow Confusing to get started with Complicated user interface

Qualtrics is one of the world’s most popular employee experience management platforms. It has a selection of advanced tools and is designed for organizations and companies of all sizes.

For example, Qualtrics has the resources for leaders to improve employee engagement and satisfaction, streamline the hiring and firing processes, and gather and act on employee feedback. You will also benefit from various onboarding tools, a benefits optimizer, and a selection of employee development features.

Note that Qualtrics doesn’t openly advertise their prices. However, reports suggest that costs range from $1,500 to $5,000 per year.

(Image credit: Kudos)

5. Kudos A unique employee experience tool Check Amazon Singapore Private social network Enables employee recognition Desktop and mobile support API enables integration with other tools Limited set of tools Confusing interface for beginners Platform customization is difficult

Kudos is slightly different from the other best employee experience tools in this article. Rather than being a feedback platform or direct monitoring program, it actually works as a private social network.

In this way, Kudos empowers your employees to recognize their workmates and their contributions. Exceptional performance can be rewarded, and it becomes easier than ever to build a strong, cohesive team.

Research suggests that a lack of recognition and/or appreciation is one of the main reasons for employees quitting their job. It makes sense, then, that Kudos could benefit you and your team.