The best Android games 2020

There are loads of great games in the Google Play Store but how can you find the very best Android games, pick out the gems from the dross, and separate amazing touchscreen experiences from botched console ports? With our lists, that’s how!

We cover the best titles on Android right now, including the finest racers, puzzlers, adventure games, arcade titles and more.

We've tried these games out, and looked to see where the costs come in - there might be a free sticker added to some of these in the Google Play Store, but sometimes you'll need an in app purchase (IAP) to get the real benefit - so we'll make sure you know about that ahead of the download.

Check back every month for a new game below, then underneath that you'll find the best of the best divided into the genres that best represent what people are playing right now.

Android game of the month

Bomb Chicken (Image credit: Nitrome)

Bomb Chicken

($4.99/4.99/AU$7.99)

Bomb Chicken is what happens when a superhero origin story collides with a ridiculous platform-game character – and an awful lot of explosives.

After a freak accident, our feathered hero becomes capable of laying a seemingly endless number of bombs – albeit with timers that last only a matter of seconds. This oddball ability must be used to explore a facility, obliterate enemies, and answer the ultimate question as to what’s going on.

Especially on larger screens, Bomb Chicken is a joy to play. The chicken scoots about, being propelled into the air when you rapidly lay a bunch of bombs, and blowing up enemies by booting a solitary device in their general direction. It can frustrate at times, but this short, silly game of fowl and firepower never outstays its welcome.

The best racing games for Android

Our favorite Android top-down, 3D and retro racers.

Tabletop Racing: World Tour (Image credit: Playrise Digital Ltd)

1. Tabletop Racing: World Tour

($5.99/£4.79/AU$8.99)

Table Top Racing: World Tour is a high-speed racer that has you guide tiny cars around circuits made from comparatively massive household objects. It’s like the offspring of Micro Machines and Mario Kart. Races are extremely competitive, and find you fending off crazed opponents by way of cunning maneuvers and unsportsmanlike weapons, in a mad dash to the finish line.

Although there are opportunities to upgrade your vehicle to better compete on tougher tracks, World Tour is devoid of IAP. Instead, it’s your skills that will see you take checkered flags – and end up with enough cash to buy swanky new cars.

With simple but responsive controls, this Android game is a breath of fresh air on a platform where arcade racing is often as much about the depth of your wallet as your skills on the track.

Grid Autosport (Image credit: Feral Interactive)

2. GRID Autosport

($9.99/£9.99/AU$14.99)

GRID Autosport is a racer, but also a challenge to Android gamers complaining they never get premium titles, and that freemium fare comes packed with ads and IAP. This is a full-on ad-free premium AAA hit, transferred intact to your phone (assuming your phone can run it – see the list on the game’s Google Play page).

Even on PC and consoles, GRID Autosport was impressive stuff on its release. Five or so years on, it’s no less astonishing as a mobile title, as you blaze around 100 circuits, battling it out in a huge range of cars.

This is, note, a simulation. It won’t go easy on you, or allow you to smash through walls at top speed and carry on as though nothing’s happened, but driving aids help you master what’s without a doubt the finest premium racing experience on Android.

Repulze (Image credit: Pixelbite)

3. Repulze

($1.49/£1.59/AU$2.39)

Repulze exists in a future beyond racers driving cars far too quickly; instead, they’re placed in experimental hovercraft that belt along at insane speeds. Track design’s traditions have also been ditched, flat courses being replaced by roller-coaster-like constructions that throw you around in stomach-churning fashion.

The game’s split into three phases. It begins with time trials that have you pass through specific colored gates, and ends with you taking on AI opponents, occasionally – and unsportingly – blowing them up with weapons.

There’s a sci-fi backstory about synthetic men and corporations, but really this one’s all about speed. At first, the twitchy controls will find you repeatedly smashing into tracksides and wondering if someone should take your hovercraft license away. But master the tracks and controls alike, and Repulze becomes an exhilarating experience as you bomb along toward the finish line.

Rush Rally 3 (Image credit: Brownmonster Ltd)

4. Rush Rally 3

($3.99/£3.99/AU$6.99)

Rush Rally 3 brings console-style rally racing to Android. For quick blasts, you can delve into single rally mode, with a co-driver bellowing in your ear; or there’s the grinding metal of rallycross, pitting you against computer cars apparently fueled by aggression. If you’re in it for the long haul, immerse yourself in a full career mode.

None of those options would matter a jot if the racing wasn’t up to much. Fortunately, it’s really good. The game looks the part, with very smart visuals and viewpoints, whether belting around a racing circuit or blazing through a forest.

The controls work well, too, providing a number of setups to accommodate a range of preferences (tilt; virtual buttons) – and skill levels. All in all, it’s enough for the game to get that coveted checkered flag.

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit (Image credit: Electronic Arts)

5. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit

($4.99/£4.99/AU$7.99)

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit exists in a world where the police seem to think it’s perfectly okay to use their extremely expensive cars to ram fleeing criminals into submission. And when they’re not doing that, they belt along the streets, racing each other to (presumably) decide who pays for the day’s doughnuts.

It’s a fairly simple racer – you’re basically weaving your way through the landscape, smashing into other cars, and triggering the odd trap – but it’s exhilarating, breezy fun that echoes classic racers like Chase H.Q.

And once you’ve had your fill of being one of the nitro-happy fuzz, you can play out a career as the pursued as well, getting stuck into the kind of cop-smashing criminal antics that totally won’t be covered by your car manufacturer’s warranty.

The best Android adventure games

Our favorite Android point and click games, RPGs, narrative stories, choose your own adventures and room escape games.

Minit (Image credit: DevolverDigital)

1. Minit

($4.99/£4.19/AU$6.99)

Minit is a curious beast – a kind of time-attack RPG adventure. Given that RPGs usually let you roam at leisure, the prospect of a 60-second lifespan might horrify you. And so it goes in your initial tries at Minit, which prove baffling and confusing.

At some point, though, it all begins to make sense. Collected items survive to your next incarnation. You work out pathways to new prizes, and how to cut down your routes by the precious seconds required to perform key actions.

The net result is a game that looks like it has beamed in from 1985, and that will play like a noodly old-school RPG, but that’s in fact perfectly designed for pick-up-and-play on-the-go mobile gaming.

Her Story (Image credit: Sam Barlow)

2. Her Story

($2.99/£2.69/AU$3.99)

In Her Story, you find yourself facing a creaky computer terminal with software designed by a sadist. It soon becomes clear the so-called L.O.G.I.C. database houses police interviews of a woman charged with murder.

But the tape's been hacked to bits and is accessible only by keywords; 'helpfully', the system only displays five search results at once.

Naturally, these contrivances exist to force you to play detective, eking out clues from video snippets to work out what to search for next, slowly piecing together the mystery in your brain.

A unique and captivating experience, Her Story will keep even the most remotely curious Android gamer gripped until the enigma is solved.

Oceanhorn (Image credit: FDG Entertainment GmbH & Co.KG)

3. Oceanhorn

(free + $5.49/£4.99/AU$6.99 IAP)

There’s more than a hint of Zelda about Oceanhorn, but that’s not a bad thing when it means embarking on one of the finest arcade adventures on mobile.

You awake to find a letter from your father, who it turns out has gone from your life. You’re merely left with his notebook and a necklace. Thanks, Dad!

Being that this is a videogame, you reason it’s time to get questy, exploring the islands of the Uncharted Seas, chatting with folks, stabbing hostile wildlife, uncovering secrets and mysteries, and trying very hard to not get killed.

You get a chapter for free, to test how the game works on your device (its visual clout means fairly powerful Android devices are recommended); a single IAP unlocks the rest. The entire quest takes a dozen hours or so – which will likely be some of the best gaming you’ll experience on Android.

Samorost 3 (Image credit: Amanita Design)

4. Samorost 3

($4.99/£3.99/AU$6.49)

Samorost 3 is a love letter to classic point-and-click adventure games. You explore your surroundings, unearth objects, and then figure out where best to use them. Straightforward stuff, then (at least in theory – many puzzles are decidedly cryptic), but what sets Samorost 3 apart is that it’s unrelentingly gorgeous, and full of heart.

The storyline is bonkers, involving a mad monk who used a massive mechanical hydra to smash up a load of planetoids. You, as an ambitious space-obsessed gnome, must figure out how to set things right.

The game is packed with gorgeous details that delight, from the twitch of an insect’s antennae to a scene where the protagonist successfully encourages nearby creatures to sing, and starts fist-punching the air while dancing with glee. Just two magical moments among many in one of the finest examples of adventuring on Android.

The Room: Old Sins (Image credit: FIreproof Games)

5. The Room: Old Sins

($4.99/£4.99/AU$8.49)

The Room: Old Sins finds you investigating the disappearance of an engineer and his wife. The trail leads you to a spooky attic. On getting the lights working, you see a strange dollhouse, which then sucks you inside.

You discover the toy is in fact a full reconstruction of a mansion, with a side order of Lovecraftian horror. Unraveling the mystery at the heart of the game and its impossible world then happens by way of devious, complex, tactile logic puzzles.

Old Sins looks and sounds great, and moving around is swift – there’s none of the dull trudging you find in the likes of Myst. Of course, if you’ve played The Room, The Room Two, and The Room Three, you’ll know all this already. If you haven’t, grab Old Sins immediately – and its predecessors, too. They’re some of the finest games on Android.

The best arcade games for Android

Our favorite Android arcade titles, fighting games, pinball games and retro games.

Jumpgrid (Image credit: Ian MacLarty)

1. Jumpgrid

($2.99/£2.89/AU$4.49)

Jumpgrid is the distillation of Pac-Man-style dot-munching, Frogger-like hopping, and manic Super Hexagon twitch gaming. Rather than you tackling mazes, though, each arena is an identical three-by-three grid. At its edges are eight spinning cubes; grab them all and you can dive into the exit that appears at the center. The problem is everything else.

Atop the basic playfield, you see, are whirling slices of geometric death. Shapes march across the screen, or pinwheel around like blocky weapons, ready to blast you to oblivion. Levels transform into a kind of clockwork mayhem, tasking you with spotting patterns within a blink of an eye, avoiding blocky protagonists to emerge victorious.

It’s demanding stuff, but this Android game is also a thrill ride that’s hugely rewarding once mastered – not least when you crack your high score in the compelling endless mode.

Vectronom (Image credit: ARTE Experience)

2. Vectronom

($5.49/£3.99/AU$6.99)

Vectronom is at its core a simple game: in minimalist 3D levels, you swipe to get your cube to an exit. The thing is, the entire world is hypnotized by pumping electronic beats, shifting and changing to the rhythm.

You soon realize that although it’s tempting to dart to the next piece of safe ground, you must instead understand the clockwork movement of the platforms – how and when they appear and disappear. You then swipe with the music. It’s like a puzzler’s been merged with a rhythm action title, where success depends on your ability to spot patterns and ‘dance’ your way to victory.

Defeat comes often, but the mix of polish, superb level design, and a kind of sadistic edge, sets Vectronom apart. What should be frustrating becomes grin-inducing. And although it’s quite brief, the experience will stick with you for a long time.

Witcheye (Image credit: DevolverDigital)

3. Witcheye

($2.99/£2.79/AU$4.69)

Witcheye has many of the ingredients of a retro platformer – colorful, chunky graphics; patrolling enemies; a difficulty level that can approach ‘punishing’. One thing it doesn’t have is platforming, because instead of leaping about, you control a floating eyeball.

It turns out that a witch is in hot pursuit of the knight who pilfered her stash. Naturally, being a witch, she transforms into a hovering eyeball to chase him down. (Broomsticks, apparently, are so last year.) Controls-wise, this leaves you swiping to move the eyeball and tapping to stop.

Sometimes, you can blaze through levels, avoiding bashing into enemies to dispatch them. But doing so robs you of the satisfaction of finding collectibles, and mastering eyeball movement so you have a shot at taking down bosses in wonderfully realized battles. In all, then, an iPad game that’s a great mix of old and new, ideally optimized for touch.

Forget-Me-Not (Image credit: Jakyl)

4. Forget-Me-Not

($2.49/£2.39/AU$3.89)

At its core, Forget-Me-Not is Pac-Man mixed with Rogue. You scoot about algorithmically generated single-screen mazes, gobbling down flowers, grabbing a key, and then making a break for the exit.

But what makes Forget-Me-Not essential is how alive its tiny dungeons feel. Your enemies don't just gun for you, but are also out to obliterate each other and, frequently, the walls of the dungeon, reshaping it as you play.

There are tons of superb details to find buried within the game's many modes, and cheapskates can even get on board with the free version , although that locks much of its content away until you've munched enough flowers.

If there was any justice, Forget-Me-Not would have a permanent place at the top of the Google Play charts. It is one of the finest arcade experiences around, not just on Android, but on any platform - old or new.

Osmos HD (Image credit: Hemisphere Games)

5. Osmos HD

($2.49/£2.19/AU$3.39)

Osmos HD is a rare arcade game about patience and subtlety. Each unique level has you guide a ‘mote’, which moves by expelling tiny pieces of itself. Initially, it moves within microscopic goop, eating smaller motes, to expand and reign supreme.

At first, other motes don’t fight back, but the game soon immerses you in petri dish warfare, as motes tear whatever amounts to each-other's faces off. Then there’s the odd curveball, as challenges find you dealing with gravity as planet-like motes orbit deadly floating 'stars'.

It’s a beautiful, captivating game, with perfect touchscreen controls. And if you can convince a friend to join in, you can battle it out over Wi-Fi across six distinct arenas.

The best endless runners for Android

Our favorite Android games where you hoverboard, jump, sprint, or even pinball to a high score – or a sudden end.

Boson X (Image credit: Ian MacLarty)

1. Boson X

($2.99/£1.92/AU$3.66)

Boson X is an endless runner that features scientists sprinting at insane speeds inside particle accelerators in order to generate the high-speed collisions required to discover strange new particles. And if you’re thinking that’s probably not entirely scientifically accurate, that’s true; fortunately, Boson X gets away with this by virtue of being breezy and intoxicating fun.

It comes across like Canabalt in 3D, mixed with Super Hexagon, as you leap between platforms, rotating the collider to ensure you don’t plunge into the void or smack into a wall. From the off, this isn’t exactly easy, but later colliders are truly bonkers – abstract and terrifying contraptions that shift and morph before your very eyes. Brilliant stuff.

ALONE... (Image credit: Laser Dog)

2. ALONE...

($1.99/£1.49/$2.63)

People who today play mobile classic Canabalt and consider it lacking due to its simplicity don't understand what the game is trying to do. Canabalt is all about speed — the thrill of being barely in control, and of affording the player only the simplest controls for survival. ALONE… takes that basic premise and straps a rocket booster to it.

Instead of leaping between buildings, you're flying through deadly caverns, a single digit nudging your tiny craft up and down. Occasional moments of generosity — warnings about incoming projectiles; your ship surviving minor collisions and slowly regenerating — are offset by the relentlessly demanding pressure of simply staying alive and not slamming into a wall. It's an intoxicating combination, and one that, unlike most games in this genre, matches Canabalt in being genuinely exciting to play.

Doug Dug (Image credit: The Electric Toy Company)

3. Doug Dug

($0.99/83p/AU$1.39)

This one's all about the bling - and also the not being crushed to death by falling rocks and dirt. Doug Dug riffs off of Mr Driller, Boulder Dash and Dig Dug, the dwarf protagonist digging deep under the earth on an endless quest for shimmering gems. Cave-ins aren't the only threat, though - the bowels of the earth happen to be home to a surprising array of deadly monsters.

Some can be squashed and smacked with Doug's spade (goodbye, creepy spider!), but others are made of sterner stuff (TROLL! RUN AWAY!). Endlessly replayable and full of character, Doug Dug's also surprisingly relaxing - until the dwarf ends up under 150 tonnes of rubble.

Impossible Road (Image credit: Wonderful Lasers)

4. Impossible Road

$1.99/£1.49/AU$2.33

One of the most exhilarating games on mobile, Impossible Road finds a featureless white ball barreling along a ribbon-like track that twists and turns into the distance. The aim is survival – and the more gates you pass through, the higher your score.

The snag is that Impossible Road is fast, and the track bucks and turns like the unholy marriage of a furious unbroken stallion and a vicious roller-coaster.

Once the physics click, however, you’ll figure out the risks you can take, how best to corner, and what to do when hurled into the air by a surprise bump in the road.

The game also rewards ‘cheats’. Leave the track, hurtle through space for a bit, and rejoin – you’ll get a score for your airborne antics, and no penalty for any gates missed. Don’t spend too long aloft though - a few seconds is enough for your ball to be absorbed into the surrounding nothingness.

Super Hexagon (Image credit: Terry Cavanagh)

5. Super Hexagon

$2.99/£2.39/AU$3.79

Super Hexagon is an endless survival game that mercilessly laughs at your incompetence. It begins with a tiny spaceship at the center of the screen, and walls rapidly closing in. All you need to do is move left and right to nip through the gaps.

Unfortunately for you, the walls keep shifting and changing, the screen pulses to the chiptune soundtrack, and the entire experience whirls and jolts like you’re inside a particularly violent washing machine. It seems impossible, but you soon start to recognize patterns in the walls.

String together some deft moves, survive a minute by the skin of your teeth, and you briefly feel like a boss as new arenas are unlocked. And although complacency is wiped from your face the instant you venture near them, Super Hexagon has an intoxicating, compelling nature to offset its mile-long sadistic streak.

The best platform games for Android

Our favorite Android platform games, including side-scrolling 2D efforts, exploration games and console-style adventures.

Ordia (Image credit: Loju)

1. Ordia

($3.99/£3.99/AU$5.99)

Ordia is a platform game, featuring an underwater critter trying to escape from a hostile world. It plays out vertically, having you fire the blob Angry-Birds-style between hooks and surfaces on which it can cling.

Although primarily a game about precision – not least if you want to grab every collectable on your way up – Ordia feels like a game that just wants you to play. Although later levels are admittedly tricky, the game throughout is peppered with restart points. And although each level offers challenges for more dedicated players, you needn’t complete them in order to progress.

The pace constantly shifts and changes. Some areas are like endearingly silly bouts of pinball; elsewhere, you’ll ping like mad, trying to escape from a vicious predator. Throughout, you’ll revel in one of the most perfectly realized platformers on mobile.

Oddmar (Image credit: Mobge Ltd)

2. Oddmar

(free + $4.99/£3.69/AU$6.49)

Oddmar is a mobile platform game good enough to rub shoulders with console-originated equivalents. It features the titular Oddmar, a buffoonish Viking shunned by his fellows, but when they disappear and he snarfs some magic mushrooms (really), he becomes a hero, out to save his kin.

The basics are as you’d expect – run, jump, grab bling, and try not to get killed – but Oddmar is far from predictable. The visuals are dazzling to the point it often looks like an interactive cartoon; the pacing is frequently shaken up as you battle giant bosses and tackle auto-scrolling maze-like levels; and although traditional controls are available, the gestural defaults are pitch-perfect.

In short, Oddmar sets a new standard for platform games on mobile; and on Android, you even get to play the first few levels for free.

Spitkiss (Image credit: Dear Villagers)

3. Spitkiss

($1.99/£1.99/AU$3.69)

Spitkiss is a mashup of arcade shooty larks and platforming action, where you aim to get the bodily fluids of one Spitkiss to another. That might sound a bit grim, but this is actually a sweet-natured game played primarily in cartoonish silhouette.

Even so, your emission, once it’s hurled through the air and gone splat on a platform, starts to gloop downwards. You can then make it leap again, and – several hops later – splatter on your intended love.

Especially on larger screens, Spitkiss works really nicely. The visuals are vibrant, and the basics are easy to grasp. But as you get deeper into the game’s 80 levels, the twists and turns required to win get tougher to pull off – even when you hold down the screen for much-needed Matrix-style slo-mo.

Limbo (Image credit: Playdead)

4. Limbo

($4.99/£3.88/AU$6.85)

The term 'masterpiece' is perhaps bandied about too often in gaming circles, but Limbo undoubtedly deserves such high praise. It features a boy picking his way through a creepy monochrome world, looking for his sister. At its core, Limbo is a fairly simple platform game with a smattering of puzzles, but its stark visuals, eerie ambience, and superb level design transforms it into something else entirely.

You'll get a chill the first time a chittering figure sneaks off in the distance, and your heart will pump when being chased by a giant arachnid, intent on spearing your tiny frame with one of its colossal spiked legs. That death is never the end — each scene can be played unlimited times until you progress — only adds to Limbo's disturbing nature.

Mushroom 11 (Image credit: Untame)

5. Mushroom 11

($4.99/£4.89/AU$6.49)

Mushroom 11 finds you exploring the decaying ruins of a devastated world. And you do so as a blob of green goo. Movement comes by way of you ‘erasing’ chunks of this creature with a circular ‘brush’. Over time, you learn how this can urge the blob to move in certain ways, or how you can split it in two, so half can flick a switch, while the other half moves onward.

This probably sounds a bit weird – and it is. But Mushroom 11 is perfectly suited to the touchscreen. The tactile way you interact with the protagonist feels just right, and although your surroundings are desolate, they’re also oddly beautiful, augmented by a superb ethereal soundtrack.

There are moments of frustration – the odd difficulty wall. But with regular restart points, and countless ingenious obstacles and puzzles, Mushroom 11 is a strange creature you should immediately squeeze into whatever space exists on your Android device.

The best puzzle games for Android

Our favorite Android logic tests, path-finding games, match puzzlers and brain-teasers.

Path to Mnemosyne (Image credit: Crescent Moon Games)

1. Path to Mnemosyne

($4.99/£4.69/AU$8.49)

Path to Mnemosyne finds a little girl staring at a seemingly endless pathway. This peculiar road is often surrounded by nightmarish tunnels seemingly comprising human body parts. It’s not pleasant. A voice-over asks her to not be afraid of what are just memories, and urges you to explore and recover further memories to remember.

Frankly, we’re not sure you’d want to remember when confronted by terrifying bits of skeleton, eyes, and massive teeth in a tunnel from hell, but it makes for a good game. Mostly, we’re in puzzling territory, with the protagonist having to figure out how to open the next door.

Often, these puzzles are a bit familiar (lots of prodding switches), and the voice-over is a bit weak; but the atmosphere, gorgeous visuals, and some more imaginative challenges make up for any shortcomings.

Path of Giants (Image credit: Journey Bound Games Inc)

2. Path of Giants

($3.99/£3.49/AU$5.99)

Path of Giants is a path-finding puzzler with a decidedly minimalist vibe. This Android game features a trio of explorers, finding their way through icy caverns with sheer sides and terrifying drops. For some reason, the explorers also brought with them precisely no equipment, bar some really warm coats.

To get to higher levels, one explorer must clamber on top of another. Along with cunning use of landscape-moving switches and other contraptions, this technique enables them to make their way to the flying, colored goal squares that whisk them away to the next challenge.

Seasoned puzzlers probably won’t be tested too much, but the experience is nonetheless engaging and rewarding, combining elements of Android favorites Monument Valley and Lara Croft GO into a tasty frozen treat.

Gorogoa (Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

3. Gorogoa

($4.99/£3.79/AU$6.49)

Gorogoa is a puzzler designed to break your mind. It takes the form of a beautifully illustrated animated picture book, with individual panels telling some sort of story – and yet they don’t appear to be obviously related at a glance.

You must find links between everything to literally move the protagonist through the narrative. Early on, this might just require rearranging some panels, but as you head deeper into the game, you end up laying panels over others, or zooming into and out of scenes.

To say it’s perplexing is putting it mildly. Gorogoa is also frequently deeply weird. Most importantly, though, it’s a marvel: a wonderfully realized, tactile, unique game that makes you feel absurdly smart when you crack its challenges.

Hidden Folks (Image credit: Adriaan de Jongh)

4. Hidden Folks

($3.49/£2.99/AU$6.49)

Hidden Folks is a hidden object game with a soul. It’s reminiscent of those mass-produced posters where you scour a massive, cluttered scene, trying to find the one person with a silly hat. The difference is that everything here has been made with love and care, from the hand-drawn interactive illustrations to the amusing oral sound effects.

The basics are admittedly much as you’d expect: scour the screen to find specific objects or characters, and move on when complete.

We realize that might not sound like much, but there’s a charm and humor to Hidden Folks that sets it apart from any of its contemporaries. On a larger Android phone or a tablet, this is a particularly relaxing, absorbing game to lose yourself in for a few hours.

Dissembler (Image credit: Ian MacLarty)

5. Dissembler

($2.99/£2.99/AU$4.49)

Dissembler is a match-three game with a difference. Instead of presenting you with a wall of gems that’s replenished when you make matches, Dissembler levels are akin to modern art – abstract creations comprising colored tiles.

You still swap two elements to try and match three (or more), but here matches vanish. The idea is to end up with a blank canvas. At first, this is easy, but Dissembler soon serves up challenges where you end up isolating tiles unless you’re very careful.

This shifts the game more heavily into strategic puzzling territory – and it’s all the better for it. You’ll feel like the smartest person around on figuring out the precise sequence of moves to clear the later levels. And even when you’ve finished them all, there’s a daily puzzle and endless mode to keep you occupied.

The best shooting games for Android

Our favorite Android FPS titles, twin-stick shooters, scrolling retro shoot ’em ups and artillery games.

Backfire (Image credit: GRYN SQYD)

1. Backfire

($2.99/£2.79/AU$4.59)

Backfire is an old-school arena shooter with a difference. In fact, it has lots of differences, but the main one is pretty big: your little ship fires from its behind. Surrounded by terrifying neon foes, you’re robbed of a twin-stick shooter’s ability to spray bullets everywhere, or even being able to blast laser death in the direction that you’re facing.

At first, you fight the game, your muscle memory slamming up against years of traditional shooty larks. Soon, though, it begins to click. You dart around, making use of a slo-mo effect as you approach enemies that emit hideous guttural growls. You scoop up souls to later upgrade your ship. And then you’re horribly killed by a massive, ferocious boss.

Backfire is far from easy, but persevere and you’ll have many happy hours with this backwards but brilliant shooter.

Death Road to Canada (Image credit: Noodlecake Studios Inc)

2. Death Road to Canada

($9.99/£8.99/AU$14.99)

Death Road to Canada is a zombie movie smashed into a classic retro game. Little pixelated heroes dodder about a dystopian world, bashing zombies with whatever comes to hand, looting houses, and trying to not get eaten.

The road trip is staccato in nature. The game constantly tries to derail your rhythm and momentum. In Choose Your Own Adventure-style text bits, the wrong decision may find you savaged by a moose. Elsewhere, intense ‘siege’ challenges dump you in a confined space with zombie hordes, often armed only with a stick. Handy.

These abrupt elements can grate – as can the slightly slippy controls that aren’t always quite tight enough; but otherwise this is an ambitious mash-up of RPG and arcade gaming, with generous dollops of black humor – and BRAIINNZZZ.

ATOMIK: RunGunJumpGun (Image credit: Thirtythree Games)

3. ATOMIK: RunGunJumpGun

($2.99/£3.19/AU$4.29)

ATOMIK: RunGunJumpGun finds a nutcase blasting his way through corridors of extremely angry, heavily armed aliens, while he himself is only armed with a really big gun. That might sound fine, until you realize the gun is also his means of staying aloft.

This means to go higher, he must blast downward, temporarily becoming vulnerable to incoming fire. If he shoots forward, he starts to plummet towards the hard, deadly ground. ATOMIK therefore becomes a manic, high-octane balancing act of finger gymnastics, with the potential to get killed very frequently.

On every death, the game rewinds the level so you can try again, and wallow in your failure to complete challenges that are a mere 20 seconds long without dying dozens of times first. But when you crack one, you really do feel like a boss.

Super Crossfighter (Image credit: Radiangames)

4. Super Crossfighter

($0.99/89p/AU$1.49)

Super Crossfighter is essentially a neon Space Invaders played at breakneck pace. Your little craft sits at the foot of the screen, darting left and right, blasting the aliens above. But the foes you face aren’t doddering critters from 1970s gaming – they come armed to the teeth, hurling all manner of instant laser death and bullet hell your way.

Fortunately, you’re not wanting for firepower either. Your speedy craft can leap from the bottom to the top of the screen, scooping up gems that can subsequently be used to upgrade the ship in an in-game shop. There’s no IAP, note, for extra cash – this intense blaster is all about the skill you have in your thumbs, and your ability to survive wave after wave of neon-infused shooty action.

Implosion - Never Lose Hope (Image credit: Rayark International Limited)

5. Implosion - Never Lose Hope

(free + $9.99/£9.99/AU$14.99)

Implosion finds Earth having been given a beating by nasty aliens, leaving humans on the brink of extinction. As this is a videogame, humans have pinned all their hopes on you and your natty battlesuit.

Fortunately, said suit can dish out serious damage. As you stomp about Implosion’s gleaming environments, you blast, slash, and dash your way through hordes of identikit alien drones. Occasional boss battles then shake things up in terms of pacing and challenge. Between levels, you customize your suit, to unlock new combos.

The game’s creators call Implosion a AAA console-style title, and it looks superb and feels the part. Even the complex controls (for a touchscreen game) work well. A sticking point for some might be the price, but you can play six missions for nothing. If you then balk at a one-off IAP for a premium title, don’t subsequently wonder why we can’t have nice things.

The best sports games for Android

Our favorite Android soccer, tennis, golf and management games.

Football Manager 2020 Touch (Image credit: Sega)

($19.99/£14.99/AU$30.99)

Football Manager 2020 Touch is the game that says ‘Oh, really?’ when you see your soccer team get obliterated and shout loudly that you could do better. It’s almost ludicrously deep and intricate, giving you control of pretty much every aspect of running a club. You build the team, outline and develop your club’s vision, nurture new talent, and watch through your hands as your team inexplicably forgets how to defend in the 89th minute.

If that all sounds a bit too much, the game does let you offload some of this to an assistant. Alternatively, you can choose from a range of challenges. Want to know how you’d fare if dumped into the middle of a fraught relegation battle, or faced with a team of injured players? It’s all here, in the most comprehensive, richest management title on mobile.

Touchgrind Skate 2 (Image credit: Illusion Labs)

2. Touchgrind Skate 2

(free + IAP)

You might narrow your eyes at so-called 'realism' in mobile sports titles, given that this usually means 'a game that looks a bit like when you watch telly'. But Touchgrind Skate 2 somehow manages to evoke the feel of skateboarding, your fingers becoming tiny legs that urge the board about the screen.

There's a lot going on in Touchgrind Skate 2, and the control system is responsive and intricate, enabling you to perform all manner of tricks. It's not the most immediate of titles - you really need to not only run through the tutorial but fully master and memorize each step before moving on.

Get to grips with your miniature skateboard and you'll find one of the most fluid and rewarding experiences on mobile. Note that for free you get one park to scoot about in, but others are available via IAP.

Desert Golfing (Image credit: Captain Games)

3. Desert Golfing

($1.99/£1.39/AU$2.29)

Desert Golfing is an almost brutally minimalist take on golf. You start out in a side-on landscape, featuring a ball and a hole. You drag to aim, let go to smack the ball, and hope your aim is true. One or more shots later, the hole becomes the next tee, and a new challenge is presented.

That is basically the entire game. You get a score, although when you’re 50 holes in, it’s hard to know whether the number is meaningful. But the actual playing takes golf to a strangely relaxing and zen place. If you want realism or action, this one’s perhaps not for you; but if you fancy something golf-like to chill out with, Desert Golfing is great.

Motorsport Manager Mobile 3 (Image credit: Playsport Games)

4. Motorsport Manager Mobile 3

($3.99/£7.49/AU$11.99)

Motorsport Manager Mobile 3 is a racing management game without the boring bits. Rather than sitting you in front of a glorified spreadsheet, the game is a well-balanced mix of accessibility and depth, enabling you to delve into the nitty gritty of teams, sponsors, mechanics, and even livery.

When you’re all set, you get to watch surprisingly tense and exciting top-down racing. (This being surprising because you’re largely watching numbered discs zoom around circuits.) One-off races give you a feel for things, but the real meat is starting from the bottom of the pile in the career mode, with the ultimate aim of becoming a winner.

It’s all streamlined, slick, and mobile-friendly, and a big leap on from the relatively simplistic original Motorsport Manager Mobile.

Pumped BMX 3 (Image credit: Noodlecake Studios Inc)

5. Pumped BMX 3

($3.99/£4.09/AU$5.49)

Pumped BMX 3 might initially give you the wrong impression. Colorful visuals and basic controls have it initially come across as a casual take on a BMX trials outing. But pretty rapidly, it bucks any complacency from the saddle and leaves it a shattered mess on the floor.

Whereas Pumped BMX 2 (also recommended) went for a more relaxed take on hurling a BMX into the air with merry abandon, this sequel is all about mastery. Try to wing it and you’ll be crushed, but properly learn course layouts and timings, and you’ll gradually work your way through each level.

That’s rewarding enough, but with confidence you can start peppering your runs with stunts to boost your scores, with routines that would make even seasoned BMX pros break out in hearty applause.

The best strategy games for Android

Our favorite Android real-time strategy and turn-based games, board games, card games and map-making games.

Maze Machina (Image credit: Arnold Rauers)

1. Maze Machina

(free + $1.99/£1.99/AU$3.59 IAP)

Maze Machina is an Android game that squeezes complex turn-based strategy into a shoebox-like four-by-four grid, packed with surprises. The premise is that the evil Automatron is testing tiny robot creations in a constantly evolving battlefield. You’re a mouse, desperately trying to survive.

The aim in each round is to grab a key and get to the exit, but every tile on the board imbues whatever’s standing on it with a special power. This might be a bomb to lob, a weapon with which to get all stabby, or the means to encase a foe in a block of ice.

Further complicating matters, every object on the board moves when you swipe. This transforms Maze Machina into a brain-smashing chess-like affair where every decision must be carefully weighed up before proceeding. It’s clever and compelling, and does an awful lot in a tiny space.

Bad North: Jotunn Edition (Image credit: Raw Fury)

2. Bad North: Jotunn Edition

($4.99/£4.59/AU$7.49)

Bad North: Jotunn Edition is a real-time strategy game in a shoebox. Rather than sprawling battles found in the likes of Total War, scraps in Bad North are confined to tiny islands your squads defend from invading Vikings.

As you win battles, with the hordes always just one step behind, you gradually acquire new skills. Squads can become archers or pikemen, the former being useful for ranged attacks, and the latter for keeping enemies at bay during the time it takes infantry to arrive.

Although originally for PC, Bad North comes alive on a touchscreen, as you direct your armies by taps, and spin an island with a finger. The bite-sized battles are great for scratching the RTS itch when you’re on the go – although completing the entire campaign is something that will require plenty of grit and experience.

Tropico (Image credit: Feral Interactive)

3. Tropico

($11.99/£11.99/AU$17.99)

Tropico puts the classic PC dictator simulator right in your pocket – which, given world events, might be a bit too on the nose these days. Still, if you fancy controlling a Caribbean Island with an iron fist (or, more often, quite a bit of bribery and populism), this is the Android game to go for.

It has quite an open nature, meaning you gradually learn the ropes, and how to get the most from your adoring public. Scant resources must be used carefully – you need to make money, but also keep the population happy and healthy. If they get a bit angry, you must deal with that, too.

Note that the Android system requirements are high, and so you need a powerful device to play. If you’ve got the kit, though, this is a solid mobile take on a classic desktop title.

Mini Metro (Image credit: Dinosaur Polo Club)

4. Mini Metro

($4.99/£4.29/AU$7.49)

There’s a disarmingly hypnotic and almost meditative quality to the early stages of Mini Metro. You sit before a blank underground map of a major metropolis, and drag out lines between stations that periodically appear.

Little trains then cart passengers about, automatically routing them to their stop, their very movements building a pleasing plinky plonky generative soundtrack.

As your underground grows, though, so does the tension. You’re forced to choose between upgrades, balance where trains run, and make swift adjustments to your lines. Should a station become overcrowded, your entire network is closed. (So...not very like the real world, then.)

Do well enough and you unlock new cities, with unique challenges. But even failure isn’t frustrating, and nor is the game’s repetitive nature a problem, given that Mini Metro is such a joy to play.

Hitman GO (Image credit: Square Enix)

5. Hitman GO

($4.99/£3.99/AU$6.99)

The original and best of the GO games, Hitman GO should never have worked. It reimagines the console stealth shooter as a dinky clockwork boardgame. Agent 47 scoots about, aiming to literally knock enemies off the board, and then reach and bump off his primary target.

Visually, it’s stunning – oddly adorable, but boasting the kind of clarity that’s essential for a game where a single wrong move could spell disaster. And the puzzles are well designed, too, with distinct objectives that often require multiple solutions to be found.

If you’re a fan of Agent 47’s exploits on consoles, you might be a bit nonplussed by Hitman GO, but despite its diorama stylings, it nonetheless manages to evoke some of the atmosphere and tension from the console titles, while also being entirely suited to mobile play.

The best word games for Android

Our favorite Android games that involve anagrams, crosswords and doing clever things with letters.

Typoman Mobile (Image credit: uBeeJoy)

1. Typoman Mobile

(free + $1.99/£1.89/AU$3.19)

Typoman Mobile starts off with you directing a trundling O in a barren world of silhouettes and shadows. Soon, the disc-like hero gains legs (an H), and arms (Ls), and so can scoot about like a real boy. Of course, this being a videogame, he’s at that point mercilessly pursued and torn to bits by terrifying creatures formed from the letters to DOOM.

If you’re thinking this doesn’t sound like a typical word game, you’re right. Typoman Mobile is a world away from Scrabble, echoing classic Limbo in terms of its stark visuals and puzzle-platforming.

Nonetheless, it remains deeply ensconced in word-game territory through you using letters to complete puzzles that let you progress, some directly manipulating the very environment. It’s certainly a lot more interesting – and ambitious – than yet another set of crosswords.

Word Forward (Image credit: Rocketship Park)

2. Word Forward

($2.99/£2.69/AU$4.59)

Word Forward is a word game that plays out on a five-by-five grid – but this is a much more strategic offering than the bulk of its contemporaries.

The aim is to remove every letter from the board. This can be achieved by dragging out snaking pathways to remove entire words, but you also have special tiles to help: swap tokens, a jumbler, and a bomb that obliterates a single awkward tile.

Chess-like thinking is therefore required, and the fact that you’re working with predefined rather than random boards means Word Forward’s puzzles reward repeat attempts. Figure out the path to finishing a grid without using special tiles, and you’ll win a coveted gold star. It’s top stuff if you want a thinky solo word game that offers something new.

Blackbar (Image credit: Colin Cornaby)

3. Blackbar

($1.99/£1.22/AU$2.23)

Blackbar is fundamentally a game about guessing words. Yet it’s also a chilling commentary on the dangers of a dystopian surveillance society.

The game begins with you receiving letters from a friend who’s started work at the Department of Communication. Anything from them considered controversial or negative is censored – a ‘blackbar’ – which you must correctly guess to continue.

Over the course of a number of communications, the story escalates in a frightening manner, and you find yourself feeling like you’re beating the system (man), despite ultimately just tapping in words to best a basic logic test.

If nothing else, this showcases the power of great storytelling; and filling in Blackbar’s blanks feels a lot more fulfilling than chucking more hours at a run-of-the-mill Scrabble clone.

Letterpress

4. Letterpress

(free or $4.99/£4.59/AU$6.99)

Letterpress merges Boggle-like finding words within a pile of letters with Risk-like land grabs. You and an opponent (an online human or computer players of varying skill levels) take turns to tap out words on the five-by-five grid. Letters you use turn your color – and those you surround cannot be flipped by the other player during their next turn.

Winning therefore isn’t just about big words – not least if its letters are scattered about. Instead, you must carefully protect your territory and gradually eat into your opponent’s land. Battles can become tense and thrilling – not usually concepts associated with a word game. But then Letterpress is no ordinary word game – it’s much better than that.

Supertype (Image credit: Philipp Stollenmayer)

5. Supertype

($1.99/£1.69/AU$2.79)

Supertype is a word game more concerned with the shape of letters than the words they might create. Each hand-designed level finds you staring at a setup of lines, dots, and empty spaces in which to type. Tap out some letters, press the tick mark, and everything starts to move.

The aim is to get the letters you type to the dots. In some cases, the solution may be fairly obvious – for example, placing a lowercase l on each ‘step’ towards an out of reach dot at the top of a staircase, then having a p at the start tip over to set everything in motion. More often, you’ll be scratching your head, experimenting, trying new approaches, and then grinning ear to ear on cracking a solution.