MSI Modern AM242TP 11M review

MSI’s sleek all-in-one display offers a computer that’s more than capable of tackling general web browsing and document processing tasks in a compact, ergonomic and good-looking unit.

MSI Modern AM242TP 11M: Two-Minute Review

If you’re not an architect or an in-demand graphic designer, then justifying the latest Surface Studio from Microsoft might be a stretch, but not every all-in-one has to break the bank. These sleek, clutter-free computers can be really affordable and make a lot of sense for a whole range of workflows.

Take the Modern AM242TP (AM242P in AU) from MSI for example. This unit comes with an 11th-Gen Intel i5 or i7 CPU with a 23.8-inch Full HD IPS display, a 2TB HDD and 16GB of RAM. The entry model also gets a 256GB SSD while the i7 model has a slightly bigger internal SSD at 512GB.

While this unit is much more approachable than something like the Surface Studio 2 it is actually a lot more expensive in some regions than its sibling, the MSI modern AM271P . The Modern AM242TP is more sleek than its better-value sibling, however, since it has an integrated HD webcam and all the units come with a simple wireless keyboard and mouse that most people should find good enough to work on. If you’re used to mechanical keyboards and mice with high polling rates however, you may want to consider keeping these as a backup set as the included combo is pretty rudimentary.

The 1080p monitor itself looks nice with almost bezel-free edges on the top three sides. You probably wouldn’t even realise this monitor actually includes a computer just by looking at it since the components fit into a neat package on the lower rear half of the screen.

While the square base doesn’t look quite as elegant as the thin legs on the Modern AM271TP, it does provide more stability, allowing it to be adjusted to the height and angle that’s most comfortable.

There is an onboard microphone and speaker set, which is a lot more than most desktop monitors you see on the market, however they’re both really basic and too quiet. You should be able to get through the odd YouTube video, but you’ll probably have to yell if you want to be heard on a conference call.

The performance of this CPU range was not bad back in 2021 when it was current, but don’t expect it to keep up with 2022 PCs. That said, even 11th Gen quad-core i5 and i7 processors are great at running an Excel spreadsheet and with 16GB of RAM you’ll be able to crank a heap of Chrome tabs.

The Intel Iris Xe Graphics even means you’ll get just playable performance from slightly older games using Low 1080p settings and there’s enough graphical grunt for a range of creative workflows too.

(Image credit: Future)

MSI Modern AM242TP 11M: Price and Availability

Starting price of $999 (£999, AU$1,899)

SKU tested costs $1,190 (£1,047, AU$2,099)

Two different processors available

Spec Sheet Here is the MSI Modern AM242TP 11M configuration sent to TechRadar for review: CPU: Intel Core i7-1165G7 Processor

Graphics: Integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics

RAM: 16GB LPDDR5

Screen: 23.8-inch 1080p IPS

Storage: 512GB PCIe SSD, 2TB HDD

Ports: 2x USB-A 3.2 Type-C, 2x USB-C 3.2 Type-A, 1x HDMI in, 1x HDMI out, 1x RJ45 Ethernet, combi audio jack

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G

Camera: 720p webcam

Weight: 13.58lbs (6.16 kg)

Size: 21.31 x 7.66 x 21.06 inch (54.1x19.5x53.5cm)

The entry level MSI Modern AM242TP has an RRP of $999 (£999, AU$1,899), which gets you an i5-1135G7 with either 8GB or 16GB of RAM depending on the region you’re in.

If you want the i7 processor and 512GB PCIe drive seen on our review model, you’re looking at $1,190 (£1,047, AU$2,099).

In Australia the pricing is a little higher than in other regions and across the board there is no real shortage of computers that compete with this unit in both price and performance. It lines up almost exactly with the cost of a 24-inch Apple iMac in some regions, which is an interesting comparison when you consider the iMac gets a 24-inch 4.5K retina display.

Price and availability: 2.5/5

(Image credit: Future)

MSI Modern AM242TP 11M: Design

Modern bezel-free display design

Included wireless keyboard and mouse

Height-adjustable stand

The overall design is one of the better elements of MSI’s Modern AM242TP PC. With the device’s top three edges getting an almost bezel-less trim the 1080p screen has a modern crisp aesthetic.

The 23.8-inch FullHD display isn’t as high a resolution as the devices found on our Best All-in-One page , but it is still a common offering in the business AIO space. As with most business displays these days the screen offers low blue light and flicker-free technologies to make it easier on your eyes and reduce any impact on sleep.

The device includes a monitor joystick at the rear of the unit that is easy to access and the menu interface has enough menu options for a screen of this calibre. All the ports on the side and the rear weren’t difficult to reach and made it easy to connect devices you might want to use.

The Modern AM242TP offers a built in HD webcam with a physical clip covering for anyone who needs it. With flexible working conditions more prevalent than ever it makes a lot of sense to include an integrated camera. This setup also offers an infrared camera to be compatible with Windows Hello facial security technology.

The webcam is only 720p, a fact that won’t deter too many, but it is a little disappointing when competitors offer 1080p. The same could be said about the microphone, the speakers and the wireless keyboard and mouse combo. All three of these included accessories operated at a functional level, but you wouldn’t really want to rely on them unless you absolutely had to.

Design: 3/5

(Image credit: Future)

MSI Modern AM242TP 11M: Performance

11th-gen Intel CPU is dated

CPU and GPU performance fit for purpose

Benchmarks Here's how the MSI Modern AM242TP 11M performed in our suite of benchmark tests: Cinebench R20 Multi-core: 5,230

GeekBench 5: 1,514 (single-core); 4,353 (multi-core)

PCMark 10 (Home test): 4,310

PCMark 10 (Battery Life test): NA

3DMark - Time Spy: 1,189

Intel’s 11th-generation ‘Tiger Lake’ processors have been superseded by 12th generation iterations these days, but business AIOs like this one are generally a little late in the update schedule so this one should be current for most of 2022. While we only tested the i7 configuration here, both processors should offer more than adequate performance to tackle general workflows.

It’s not a major price difference between the two models, but the i7-1165G7 is only fractionally faster than the i5-1135G7 on average so don’t expect much of a performance bump either.

Intel’s 11th-gen processors were the first to get Iris Xe Graphics, which offers decent lightweight gaming performance and graphical work capabilities. Don’t expect too much, but you can basically play 2021 games at low 1080p graphical settings.

Performance: 3.5/5

(Image credit: Future)

Buy it if...

You want a sleek work desktop

The bezel-less 23.8-inch display looks good for a work all in one, and when paired with the included wireless mouse and keyboard you have a clutter free work computer.

You can’t work on Mac

If you put this unit up against the 24-inch Apple iMac (2021) (opens in new tab) which is a similar price in some regions, the MSI Modern AM242TP 11M doesn’t look like the best value, but if you need a Windows based device it’s not a bad option.

You need an adjustable screen

With 13cm of height adjustment and -4 to 20 degrees of tilt, this device can be adjusted to suit your working environment. Not all work AIOs offer this much versatility.

Don't buy it if...

You’re on a tight budget

It’s far from the most expensive professional AIO we’ve reviewed, but the MSI Modern AM242TP 11M isn’t particularly good value. It has everything you need, but you can find more rich feature sets and slightly better accessories for similar or less elsewhere.

You want a top shelf PC

With 2021 processors and mid-range extras, this functional work computer isn’t going to turn too many heads.

You want a gaming machine

There’s definitely the option for some casual indie gaming here, but anything with demanding 3D graphics won’t be ideal.

First reviewed June 2022.

