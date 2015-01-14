Epson EX7235 Pro Projector review

The Epson EX7235 Pro is the perfect projector for the business person on the go; the projector is light enough to carry but does not sacrifice quality and performance.

Portable projectors are important for users who want a light-weight device that doesn't compromise image quality. The Epson EX7235 Pro ($599.99 USD, £385.24, AU$738.45) is perfect for this scenario. It is light (5.29 pounds), easy to use, and quick to boot. This is an ideal device for those who want to have a simple, portable projector for business or heavy-duty home use.

In regards to portability, the ViewSonic PLED-W800, priced at ($693.31, £455.57, AU$851.26) weighs a lot less than the Epson EX7235 Pro at 1.98 lbs and has a smaller footprint. But, the Epson EX7235 Pro comes with far more features, including Wi-fi, which the ViewSonic doesn't support without the use of an optional dongle.

Are you more concerned with power than portability? If so, the Optima GT1080 is a heftier machine with better image resolution. It weighs 6 pounds, but it projects a beautiful Full HD image and supports 3D. It has 2 HDMI ports, and a Mini USB connection, however, it doesn't have Wi-fi support. It's an ideal device for gamers or as a stationary projector, but it's not necessarily suited for the business-focused audience. The Epson EX7235 Pro may lack in image quality, but you'll get more features than you would with the Optima in a lighter body.

Specs

Any employee in the IT department usually dreads the "I need a projector" request. Why? Because projectors are clunky, heavy and are not traditionally user-friendly. However, the EX7235 Pro provides a nice solution for these challenges. It has everything a working professional needs - mobility, ease-of-use, power, and it produces quality images.

For starters, the EX7235 Pro features a brilliant 3000 lumens lamp that has a contrast ratio of 10,000:1 and a native resolution of 1280x800. Epson's 3LCD Technology produces brighter whites than DLP-based projectors and there are no rainbow effects. As for projection ratio, the native ratio is 16:10 but does support the older 4:3 and 16:9 ratios seamlessly.

This projector weighs only 5.29 lbs (2.68 Kg). The size of this projector is 11.7" x 9.0" x 3.0" (W x D x H). The device is easy to carry, easy to move, and the fact that it comes with a carrying case is such a nice touch.

The device comes with a USB Wi-fi Dongle for Wi-fi Support and it has the following inputs: 1 HDMI input, 1 computer/component D-Sub 15pin, 1 S-Video mini connection, 1 Composite Video/Audio (RCA), and 2 USB connectors. One of the two USB connections (USB 3.0) is for the Epson EX7235 Pro's Plug-n-Play feature and the other USB connection (USB 2.0) can be used for a thumb drive or the provided Epson Wireless module for this projector. This device offers a nice variety of connection options for projection.

Not only does this device come with a USB Wi-fi Dongle and a carrying case, but Epson also gives you all the necessary tools to get started and working right out of the box. Epson provides the USB cable to use the EX7235 Pro's Plug-n-Play feature, a light little remote to control the projector, software, a VGA cable (which is wonderful as VGA cables always seem to be missing when needed), and a really easy and beautiful Get-Started foldout brochure.