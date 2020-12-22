AtlasVPN review

AtlasVPN is an excellent VPN, ticking almost all the boxes. It has amazing download speeds, low prices, a free tier, support for P2P, and unblocks geo-restricted content. Other than a few tiny details, there’s hardly anything to dislike.

A trademark of Peakstar Technologies Inc., AtlasVPN is VPN platform available under three very affordable premium plans, or for free with a few limitations.

Price

This VPN product is available to purchase under the 1-month subscription at the price of $9.99/month, but you can also get large discounts if you opt for a longer subscription, such as the 1-year option at $2.49/month or the 3-year commitment at only $1.39/month.

There’s also a 30-day money-back guarantee in case you aren't totally content with your purchase, but you’ll need to troubleshoot with the provider first.

However, you don’t need to rely on this refund policy to test the service out. There’s also a solid free tier that provides access to a handful of servers.

The provider doesn’t limit the number of simultaneous VPN connections you can establish, but it is somewhat limited in accepted payment methods. Namely, payments can only be made via credit/debit cards or Google Pay.

Alternatives

While not quite on par with industry-leading services, AtlasVPN does have certain advantages. For instance, it supports unlimited simultaneous connections, while ExpressVPN and Hotspot Shield support only 5, NordVPN 6, and CyberGhost 7. It is also cheaper than all of the above.

However, it doesn’t have thousands of servers, its apps are somewhat short on features, and it could have a larger platform coverage.

Streaming

Being able to ensure its users have access to geo-restricted streaming content that isn’t available at all locations is a feature that AtlasVPN prides itself on. Not only can it unblock localized libraries from the famous Netflix and BBC iPlayer, but it also provides access to HBO, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and more.

About the company

AtlasVPN is a trademark of Peakstar Technologies Inc., a company with headquarters in the United States. The vendor provides access to over 500 VPN servers in more than 20 countries, including Australia, Canada, Denmark, Ireland, Singapore, the United States, and others.

Privacy and encryption

To safeguard all of your private data, AtlasVPN uses leading encryption standard AES-256, together with IPSec/IKEv2 transfer protocol. For an additional layer of security, you can turn on the kill switch option, which will shut down your internet access if the VPN connection suddenly drops, keeping your browsing data safe.

On mobile devices, these traditional security mechanisms are complemented by the SafeBrowse feature that prevents you from opening malicious websites and apps that may be infected with malware.

Even though it is registered in the US, this provider supports the safe and private sharing of large files via P2P and torrenting clients.

AtlasVPN’s Privacy Policy describes in detail its no-logs policy, which guarantees it will not collect your real IP address, nor will it store “any data that identifies what you browse, view, or do online via that VPN connection”. This, it adds, also means that it has no data to share with any law enforcement and government agencies requesting information about your online activities when using the VPN.

Some information may be collected, however, including application usage data (app events like starting a trial or changing the settings) and basic device data, which some users may feel uncomfortable with.

Support

AtlasVPN has simple apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android. A Chrome browser extension is also in the works.

At the time of writing, the iOS app has been rated by 1.6K users, who gave it 4.9 stars (out of 5). Its Android app has been rated by 21,269 people with 4.6 stars (out of 5) and has been downloaded by over a million users so far.

If you need help with anything concerning this VPN platform, you can check out the provider’s FAQ section on the website and blog with a collection of useful articles on the industry. Where the website fails, customer support is there to step in, with online chat, web form, email, Facebook page, Twitter profile, as well as on YouTube, Discord, and Instagram. We tested the email approach by sending a query and received a response in just over half an hour.

Speed and experience

We used the Windows app for testing this provider’s download speeds and were pleasantly surprised. Not only was the app entirely intuitive and easy to navigate, with quick server switching, but we got some pretty amazing speeds as well.

Specifically, on a 67Mbps testing connection, the app delivered an outstanding 48.11Mps when we connected to a VPN server in The Netherlands. As for a more distant location, New York, we were served up 13.42Mbps, which is still very good.

Verdict

Although it could have a larger server network and a few other nice-to-haves, AtlasVPN is nevertheless a worthy VPN contender.

Its download speeds are high and prices low, it unblocks Netflix and BBC iPlayer, allows torrenting, and supports unlimited simultaneous connections.