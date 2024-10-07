Why no code and process mining are the future of digital transformation

No-code platforms have revolutionized software development by allowing users without programming skills to create applications through intuitive interfaces. These platforms democratize software creation, making it accessible to a wider audience and offering critical advantages in today's fast-paced business environment by accelerating development and reducing reliance on specialized IT resources.

Originating in the early 2000s with visual programming and rapid application development (RAD) tools, no-code platforms have evolved significantly due to technological advancements and the need for more agile software solutions. Now experiencing unprecedented growth, with Gartner predicting 65% of application development will use no-code or low-code platforms by 2024, these platforms are essential for businesses to adapt, innovate, and streamline operations.

In the midst of this rapid growth, the scope of no-code platforms has expanded beyond the field of application development. Nowadays, no-code platforms are empowering organizations to quickly document, analyze, automate, and optimize processes without requiring extensive coding expertise. This shift of scope is fundamentally altering how businesses approach digital transformation, ushering in a new era of innovation and agility.

Marlon Dumas Social Links Navigation Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder of Apromore.

Role of no–code and process mining

While digital transformation is undoubtedly a business imperative, achieving it can be difficult. According to a report from McKinsey, 70% of digital transformation initiatives fail. Notably, these failures are often caused by a lack of tools to help inform and support data-driven decisions to continuously optimize end-to-end business processes. In this context, process mining plays a pivotal role, offering insights that inform automation and optimization strategies.

Process mining enables business teams to analyse, monitor and optimise their business processes using data extracted from systems of record. In this way, organizations gain a clear, evidence-based understanding of their processes, far beyond theoretical process models.

The synergy between process mining and no-code platforms is powerful. Together they provide deep process insights and enable the rapid implementation of process improvements, without the need for coding. Armed with this intelligence, organizations manage business processes with greater efficiency, responsiveness and agility.

No-code platforms can provide business users with access to the tools that they need to independently drive organizational change without relying heavily on IT teams.

Democratizing business transformation

A decade ago, process mining was a complex task reserved for technical experts. No-code solutions have democratized process mining, allowing businesses to gain insights, access data and test changes without needing large technical support teams or specialized data scientists. This shift means that organizations can create faster, more efficient business processes, enhancing their agility and flexibility in the digital transformation journey.

Businesses using no-code platforms can explore their data, validate hypotheses and make quicker decisions. The ability to do this independently reduces potential issues, ensuring the entire team maximizes the value of their data and integrates process mining seamlessly into their operations.

The key benefits of no-code

When planning a transition to no-code, there are four key benefits to consider: Accessibility, acceleration, integration, and cost efficiency,

Accessibility: No-code platforms democratize technology. This means it is accessible to employees at all levels. This fosters a collaborative environment that unifies teams and drives innovation.

Acceleration: Most businesses want to drive change with pace. No-code enables them to do this. Significantly accelerating project timelines.

Integration: Seamless integration with existing enterprise software is another major advantage. This enables business leaders to gain deeper insights through built-in connectors, without disrupting daily operations.

Cost reduction: No-code platforms can offer significant cost savings by reducing the need for extensive IT resources and custom development.

Real-world applications

No-code is a proven, effective tool across a diverse range of industries. For example, in finance, no-code process mining tools lead an important digital transformation initiative. The adoption of no-code solutions enables the automation of customer onboarding procedures and other functions such as complaints management.

The no-code approach empowers business teams to independently review, innovate, analyze and recreate processes. This is a priceless level of efficiency that grants organizations an edge over other competitors by being able to adapt quickly, integrate changes with agility and keep the customer in mind. Organizations are also able to manage their business security needs thanks to no-code’s ability to control data, within a private cloud environment, this enables them to stick to strict security and compliance standards.

The future of no-code platforms in process mining looks promising. As more organizations recognize the value, the adoption of no-code solutions continues to grow exponentially.

The no-code revolution is not just alive - it's thriving. It’s changing how software is built, transforming entire businesses from the ground up. No-code process mining is empowering organisations to adapt and remain competitive in today’s dynamic markets. The future belongs to those who embrace agility and innovation, and with no-code platforms at the forefront, the race to digital transformation has never been more accessible—or more critical.

