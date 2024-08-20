I'm a no-code web developer. Here are my 5 predictions about AI website builders in 2024

As a tech journalist and software reviewer, I've had the opportunity to test and evaluate over 30 of the best AI website builders in just the past year alone.

But my experience working with the best website builders goes beyond just testing these tools — I've also consulted with various tech companies, unicorns, and startups on how they can leverage AI website builders for their marketing campaigns. I’ve personally designed landing pages, crafted website copy, and collaborated with designers and developers across multiple campaigns.

For the past few years, I've seen firsthand how AI is revolutionizing the way websites are built and designed. No-code platforms powered by generative AI are making it possible for anyone, regardless of technical skill, to create professional-grade websites in a matter of minutes. But things will get even crazier. Here are my 5 top predictions for AI website builders as of 2024:

1. Sustainability in AI-powered web design

As concerns about digital sustainability grow, AI is poised to play a significant role in creating more eco-friendly websites. Mainly, AI can help reduce the carbon footprint of websites through techniques like image compression, efficient code optimization, and smart resource management. Major tech companies like Microsoft and Google are already using AI to manage the cooling of their data centers, resulting in substantial energy savings.

Moreover, AI-powered tools are enabling designers to create sustainable websites more efficiently. Platforms like Midjourney and DALL·E can generate images from text prompts, reducing the need for resource-intensive photoshoots. Audio generation tools like Boomy are also gaining traction.

As the industry becomes more aware of AI's energy consumption, there will be a greater push towards "green AI" — developing algorithms that require less computational power and using renewable energy in data centers. Expect to see AI website builders increasingly prioritize sustainability in their features and offerings.

2. Use of virtual spokespersons in AI website builders

In 2024, hyper-realistic avatars are emerging as a top trend in the metaverse and virtual worlds. Platforms like Sythesia and HeyGen are enabling the creation of avatars that closely mirror real-world individuals, with nuanced expressions and lifelike animations. This trend is expected to carry over into AI website builders as well.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Virtual spokespersons, powered by sophisticated language models and realistic avatar renderings, will increasingly become the face of AI website builders. They will serve as interactive guides, assisting users in navigating the website creation process and providing personalized support. AI representatives will be able to engage in natural conversations, answer queries, and offer tailored recommendations, much like interacting with a human customer service agent.

The use of virtual spokespersons will not only enhance the user experience but also help AI website builders establish a strong brand identity and emotional connection with their audience. As avatars become more prevalent and accepted, they will play a key role in humanizing the AI website building process and fostering trust in AI-powered platforms.

3. Hyper-personalized consumer experiences with AI

AI's ability to analyze vast amounts of consumer data is revolutionizing digital marketing, enabling unprecedented levels of personalization. 80% of consumers are more likely to make a purchase when brands offer personalized experiences. AI website builders are well-positioned to capitalize on this trend.

By leveraging machine learning algorithms, AI website builders will be able to create highly tailored user experiences. They will analyze user behavior, preferences, and context to dynamically adapt the website layout, content, and design elements in real-time. For instance, an AI website builder could automatically adjust the color scheme and font based on a user's age demographic or present personalized product recommendations based on their browsing history.

Moreover, AI chatbots integrated into websites will engage visitors in natural conversations, providing instant support and guidance. These chatbots will be able to understand user intent, provide relevant information, and even anticipate needs based on past interactions. As AI continues to advance, hyper-personalization will become the standard in website experiences, driving increased engagement, conversions, and customer loyalty.

4. Optimizing websites for zero-click AI search

The rise of zero-click searches, where users find the information they need directly on the search results page without clicking through to a website, is reshaping SEO. As of 2024, 60% of Google searches now result in zero clicks. This trend has significant implications for AI website builders with SEO features.

To remain competitive, AI-powered websites will need to optimize for zero-click searches. This involves creating content that directly answers user queries and provides instant value. AI algorithms will analyze search trends, user intent, and content performance to automatically generate and optimize website content for featured snippets and quick answers.

Additionally, AI website builders will prioritize structured data and schema markup to help search engines better understand and display relevant information. By focusing on providing concise, informative content that satisfies user needs without requiring a click, AI-built websites can maintain visibility and attract organic traffic in the era of zero-click searches.

5. Evolution of ethics in AI-powered digital marketing

As AI becomes increasingly integrated into digital marketing, ethical considerations are coming to the forefront. Concerns around data privacy, algorithmic bias, and transparency are driving the need for responsible AI practices. A 2024 Gartner report predicts that by 2025, 75% of large organizations will hire AI ethics experts to ensure compliance with emerging regulations.

AI website builders will need to prioritize ethical principles in their algorithms and data handling processes. This includes obtaining explicit user consent for data collection, ensuring data security, and being transparent about how user data is used. Regular audits and bias testing will be essential to identify and mitigate any discriminatory outcomes.

Moreover, AI website builders must strike a balance between personalization and user privacy. While hyper-targeted experiences can be effective, they should not come at the cost of user trust. Providing users with control over their data and clear opt-out mechanisms will be crucial. As regulations like the EU's AI Act come into effect, AI website builders that prioritize ethics and responsible AI practices will have a competitive advantage.