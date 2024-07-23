Do you actually need an AI website builder? Probably not, here's why.

AI website builders have gained popularity for their promise of quick, easy, and cost-effective website creation. However, they have a few key issues that you need to be aware of.

For example, AI platforms often take away from the customizability of a traditional no-code builder, forcing you to rely on automatically generated layouts for most use cases. They also have potential security concerns that come with the way data is shared with the AI. Finally, these platforms will often lock you to a specific vendor, making it very difficult to shift from one website builder to another should there be a problem.

So do you actually need one of the best AI website builders ? Here’s how you can tell.

5 reasons not to use an AI website builder

Let’s begin by talking about why you shouldn’t be relying on AI more than necessary for your website building tasks. AI website builders carry a few disadvantages that often get swept under the rug. While these aren’t deal-breaking, you should definitely take them into consideration when deciding whether you need one.

1. Limited customization

AI website builders often restrict the level of customization available to users. They rely on pre-designed templates and algorithm-generated options, which can limit the ability to create a unique and brand-specific website. For businesses that need a distinctive online presence, the lack of manual customization options can present a challenge.

2. Security concerns

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

AI platforms rely on user-generated data to perform most tasks. By training themselves on the way you use these platforms to build your designs, they can create more improved versions of their services that are tailored to customer needs. However, AI website builders don’t always properly disclose how they collect and use user data, making way for data security concerns.

3. Generic designs

AI website builders rely on user-generated data to uncover potential trends and best practices in web design. Since they don’t allow for much manual control, you have to trust the algorithms to generate unique layout combinations based on that data. However, most algorithms will simply copy popular design choices without adding much spontaneity, leading to repetition in the design and potential issues with duplication.

4. Optimization issues

Since they rely too much on automation, AI website builders often generate code that is not as clean or optimized as manually written code. For example, AI tools may produce repetitive or unnecessary code snippets, which can bloat the website and slow down performance. Sometimes, the code might be overly complex, making it difficult for developers to maintain or edit in the future.

5. Vendor lock-in

AI website builders often use proprietary technologies and formats that are not compatible with other platforms. Your website's performance and reliability are tied directly to the vendor's infrastructure and service quality. That means it can prove significantly challenging to port your website to another platform, should you encounter problems with your current provider.



However, it is important to note that this is also often the case with other no-code website builders.

Do you need an AI website builder?

AI website builders leverage machine learning to automate the creation of websites by combining various pre-existing layout combinations based on user inputs. But they can also take away from your creative freedom, with fewer options for customizing your website beyond what’s been generated.

While they may seem like the next big thing in design , AI website builders aren’t necessarily more functional or advantageous for the average new user looking to build an online presence for the first time. That’s because most of the bells and whistles introduced by AI platforms are already present in traditional no-code platforms in one form or another, albeit with less automation and a little more manual work.

AI website builders can also be costlier. Many of these platforms have you paying a monthly premium for using AI features, while others even charge on a token basis based on usage. For many users, visual no-code website builders might be a better fit. These tools offer a balance between ease of use and customization.

These come with a set of pre-made templates and components that can be easily customized using a drag-and-drop interface. Some of the best website builders like Wix, Webflow, and Squarespace provide more control over design elements while still being accessible to users without coding skills.

Ultimately, if you want to create and launch a good looking website with as little time and effort spent as possible - an AI website builder is a great choice. If you have more of a specific vision and are happy to invest a little extra time in building your vision from the ground up, a normal no-code website builder is likely to be a better fit.

3 popular alternatives to AI website builders

Given the recent popularity of AI website builders, most no-code platforms have implemented machine learning features to draw in more users. However, many of these platforms also offer traditional no-code solutions that offer finer control with more customization. Here are 3 such platforms to consider:

Squarespace

Even without its proprietary AI design algorithm called Blueprint, Squarespace is known for its beautiful, professional, designer-quality templates and robust blogging capabilities. It offers a range of customization options through its drag-and-drop editor but without the complexity of manual coding. Squarespace is ideal for creatives, bloggers, and small businesses looking for a visually appealing online presence.

Webflow

Webflow combines the ease of a visual editor with the power of a CMS, offering advanced design capabilities without the need for extensive coding. It allows for granular control over every aspect of the website, from layout to animations. Webflow is ideal for designers and developers who are comfortable with a steeper learning curve. While it has already begun implementing an AI Copilot, Webflow does not feature an AI generator for churning out designs.

WordPress