Want to store 1PB of data in the cloud? This startup can do it for you for as little as $10,000 a month — Qumulo says it can scale to Exabytes off premise and wants to eradicate tapes once and for all

Qumulo has launched Azure Native Qumulo Cold (ANQ Cold), which it claims is the first truly cloud-native, fully managed SaaS solution for storing and retrieving infrequently accessed “cold” file data.

Fully POSIX-compliant and positioned as an on-premises alternative to tape storage, ANQ Cold can be used as a standalone file service, a backup target for any file store, including on-premises legacy scale-out NAS, and it can be integrated into a hybrid storage infrastructure, enabling access to remote data as if it were local. It can also scale to an exabyte-level file system in a single namespace.

“ANQ Cold is an industry game changer for economically storing and retrieving cold file data,” said Ryan Farris, VP of Product at Qumulo. “To put this in perspective with a common use case, hospital IT administrators in charge of PACS archival data can use ANQ Cold for the long-term retention of DICOM images at a fraction of their current on-premises legacy NAS costs, while still being able to instantly retrieve over 200,000 DICOM images per month without extra data retrieval charges common to native cloud services.”

Insurance against ransomware

ANQ Cold also provides a robust, secure copy of critical data as insurance against ransomware attacks. Kiran Bhageshpur, CTO at Qumulo said. “In combination with our cryptographically signed snapshots, customers can create an instantly accessible “daily golden” copy of their on-premises NAS data, Qumulo or legacy scale-out NAS storage. There is simply no other solution that is as affordable on an on-going basis while also allowing customers to recover to a known good state and resume operations as quickly as with ANQ Cold.”

The service is priced at from $9.95 per TB per month (depending on where in the world you are). Customers receive 5TB of data retrieval each month, with additional retrieval charged at $0.03/GB. The minimum data limit is for 250TB a month, however, with minimum billable amount of $2487.50 per month. There is also a minimum 120-day retention period.

You can start a free trial today.