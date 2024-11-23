This standing desk doubles as the coolest PC case ever and you can even add a second system — just don't look at the eye-watering price tag

DK07 combines motorized desk and PC case

Supports dual systems, multiple motherboards, and extensive cooling

Includes ample storage, USB ports, and wireless charging pad

If you’re in need of a new desk, perhaps one that can easily transition from a sitting to standing desk, and you’re also in need of a new PC case, Lian Li’s DK07 desk station could be exactly what you’re looking for… if money is no object.

Priced at $1,399, the DK07 motorized desk doubles as a high-performance PC case, appealing to users who want an all-in-one workspace solution with advanced customization.

February, Lian Li showcased a prototype of this desk with an OLED screen built into the surface in February 2024, and while the production model of the DK07 doesn’t include the screen, it remains mostly the same in terms of features. It supports both single and dual computer systems, with capacity for two E-ATX motherboards and dual ATX power supplies.

Support for up to 16 drives

Equipped with an electric motor, the DK07 allows smooth height adjustments, enabling users to easily switch between sitting and standing positions with a touchpad control. Constructed from a durable combination of steel, 6.0mm tempered glass, and aluminum, it supports up to 100kg in weight, combining strength with a streamlined design.

The DK07 is optimized for cooling, accommodating up to 17 fans and various radiator configurations, including front, side, and middle placements. With compatibility for GPUs up to 383mm in length, it can support powerful graphics cards for intensive setups. A modular bracket design at the rear makes it easy to switch between system configurations.

Storage is ample, with room for up to 16 drives, and it has two drawers built in with removable organizers to help maintain a tidy workspace. Each system features dual USB Type-C and Type-A ports with transfer speeds up to 20 Gbps, along with dedicated mic and audio ports. A wireless charging pad is also built into the desk surface, adding functionality without clutter.

For safety, the DK07 includes a screen lock to prevent accidental height adjustments, a useful feature in homes with children or pets. Internal Velcro straps and tie points support effective cable management, so cables stay organized within the desk.

With dimensions of 80.5 cm (31.7 inches) in depth, 148 cm (58.3 inches) in width, and an adjustable height range from 67.6 cm to 116.2 cm (26.6 to 45.7 inches), the DK07 should fit comfortably into most homes or offices. It supports a wide array of motherboards, including E-ATX, ATX, Micro-ATX, and Mini-ITX.