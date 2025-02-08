This new open source collaboration tool makes working with your colleagues even easier
Many companies rely on popular platforms like Microsoft Teams, but there are concerns about data privacy and digital sovereignty which have led to the demand for alternatives that offer more control and flexibility.
For example, Microsoft Teams only recently introduced an alert for messages from external contracts after a spate of phishing attacks using the platform.
Nextcloud Talk, an open source online collaboration platform that prioritizes data protection, promises to offer workers the ability to work securely from anywhere while maintaining full data sovereignty and control over sensitive information.
Secure collaboration tools are essential for modern teams
Unlike browser-based tools that require constant tab-switching, the Nextcloud Talk desktop app integrates directly into a user’s workflow, providing real-time notifications and easy participation in calls. With this dedicated app, teams can access communication tools like chat, video calls, and webinars all in one place.
Nextcloud says its platform focuses on high-security communication. Unlike many collaboration platforms that depend on US-based providers, Nextcloud Talk ensures that all data is fully compliant with GDPR, making it an ideal choice for organizations and public institutions looking to remain compliant when processing data in the EU.
It also supports deployment in airgap environments, where communication networks are isolated from external networks for maximum security, ensuring that sensitive conversations and files remain secure.
Furthermore, it also comes with AI features that help users to simplify everyday tasks. Its AI can generate summaries of video conferences and chat logs, allowing users to quickly review key points from meetings. It can also assist in creating to-do lists, helping teams stay organized and on track with their projects.
Collaboration often requires more than just communication, it also involves brainstorming and sharing ideas in real time. To support this, Nextcloud Talk offers an interactive whiteboard feature that allows teams to visually collaborate during calls, and real-time in-call document editing
For those who have had to sit through one too many chats about the weather, Nextcloud Talk has introduced a feature that automatically ends calls after a set time, encouraging teams to maintain effective and focused meetings without dragging on unnecessarily.
"Companies need powerful collaboration tools – but most solutions are not GDPR-compliant and lock organizations into dependence on U.S. tech giants," says Nextcloud CEO Frank Karlitschek.
"We address the limitations of other platforms by delivering true digital sovereignty and full transparency. Our tools enable organizations to manage their communication with complete control over their data, independently and securely," Karlitschek added
