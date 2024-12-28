This is probably the best value 16-inch Linux laptop right now; just make sure you don't try to upgrade it to 8TB SSD or you'll double its price

Pangolin from System76 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 8945HS

It supports up to 16TB storage but adding 2x8TB SSDs more than triples its price

It only has a six hour battery life and no numeric keypad, a shame for a 16-inch notebook

System76, a company best-known for its Linux-based computers, has released the latest iteration of its Pangolin laptop.

Designed to offer good performance and features at a reasonable starting price, the 16-inch Pangolin aims to appeal to Linux enthusiasts seeking a large-screen laptop.

Be warned though, getting the system you actually want could drive the cost through the roof.

Some compromises have been made

Powered by an AMD Ryzen 8945HS processor, the Pangolin supports up to 96GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 16TB of SSD storage across two M.2 slots. It features a 2K 16-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, and 100% sRGB color accuracy. Its integrated Radeon 780M graphics make it well-suited for tasks like content creation and professional workflows.

The Pangolin’s base price starts at $1299, which seems fair, but adding upgrades can quickly ramp up the cost. For memory, the laptop comes with 16GB DDR5, but 32GB costs an additional $69, 64GB adds $199, and the maximum 96GB costs $279.

While the base model includes a 500GB SSD, upgrades range from $49 for 1TB, to $1,745 for 8TB, considerably more than the laptop itself. Adding a second SSD for additional storage starts at $129 for 1TB and goes up to $1,825 for an 8TB drive. Fully upgrading to 16TB storage with two 8TB SSDs more than triples the base price of the device.

Operating system choices include System76’s excellent Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, or Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Pop!_OS is pre-installed and offers encryption at setup, providing added security for users.

While the Pangolin looks good with its aluminum chassis and premium build quality, there are some compromises. It lacks a numeric keypad, which may be inconvenient for a 16-inch laptop, and the battery life is capped at six hours, which might not suffice for all-day use.

The Pangolin is available now through System76’s website, with configurable options for performance and storage.

For those seeking a Linux laptop with good graphics performance and a large display, the Pangolin is definitely a strong contender, but keep an eye on the overall price when configuring it.