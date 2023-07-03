These Samsung phone flaws have been exploited by spyware

News
By Lewis Maddison
published

They may be old flaws, but they're still being exploited, CISA wants

Samsung Galaxy S22 Display
A Samsung Galaxy S22 (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has warned that flaws in several Samsung mobile devices have likely already been exploited to by a spyware vendor.

The agency recently added eight new vulnerabilities to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog, six of which pertain to Samsung Mobile devices, with evidence that they already been exploited in the wild.

Despite all these flaws having been patched by Samsung in 2021, there was no word from the Korean firm on the new revelations from CISA that they have been exploited.   

Google joins the fight

The vulnerabilities include CVE-2021-25487, which can be exploited to execute arbitrary code, and was fixed by Samsung in October 2021, as well as CVE-2021-25371, which allows attackers to load arbitrary ELF files inside the DSP driver, and was patched in March 2021. 

Both were classified as moderate severity by the electronics giant, although the NVD did classify the former as high based on its CVSS score. 

read more

> These fake Android antivirus apps install a dangerous banking trojan

> These security flaws could let hackers install anything they wanted in the Samsung Galaxy App Store

> The Samsung Galaxy S23 is getting a serious security upgrade that makes it even more appealing

Another vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2023-21492, was also brought to the public's attention by Samsung and CISA, which can allow a privileged local attacker to bypass the ASLR exploit mitigation technique. This was also patched by Samsung in May this year. 

However, researchers at Google, who discovered it, claim that it had been known since 2021. In November 2022, Google also found more evidence of exploitation by spyware vendors of vulnerabilities in Samsung mobile devices known since 2021. 

It seems that CISA and Google have been tracking the same spyware vendors, and emphasizes the importance of patching software as soon as possible to avoid succumbing to malicious attacks and malware.

It isn't just Samsung devices that have been targets for threat actors recently, but rather Android devices on the whole. For instance, fake and dangerous apps on the Google Play Store appear to be getting increasingly popular, claiming more and more victims. 

To further protect your smart device, you can use the the best Android antivirus apps, or, if you're really concerned about maintaining your privacy as well as your security, you may want to consider getting one the best secure smartphones.

Lewis Maddison
Lewis Maddison
Staff Writer

Lewis Maddison is a Staff Writer at TechRadar Pro. His area of expertise is online security and protection, which includes tools and software such as password managers. 


His coverage also focuses on the usage habits of technology in both personal and professional settings - particularly its relation to social and cultural issues - and revels in uncovering stories that might not otherwise see the light of day.


He has a BA in Philosophy from the University of London, with a year spent studying abroad in the sunny climes of Malta.