The world's largest docking station is also an 8-drive NAS that can scale to 130TB plus has 20 ports and connectors; oh and it does have eight, yes eight power outlets

Currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter, Aurora is a versatile all-in-one docking station that includes storage, charging ports, and an uninterrupted power supply, all combined into a single, rather large unit.

Aurora offers up to 128TB of combined HDD and M.2 SSD storage, with RAID 0, 1, 5, and 10 support for flexibility in data management. Designed for professionals and content creators with high data demands, Aurora simplifies data handling and protects against power outages by including a built-in UPS to ensure continuous operation during disruptions. This has a capacity of 1600VA/1200W, offering a 15-minute supply time and a 4ms transfer time to protect against sudden shutdowns.

Measuring 47.3 x 8.6 x 5.9 inches and weighing 22 lbs (10 kg), Aurora supports various storage options, including 3.5-inch SATA disks and 2.5-inch SATA SSDs. It is compatible with NVMe M.2 SSDs in sizes ranging from 2230 to 2280. The device runs on an Intel i5-9500T CPU paired with 16GB of DDR4 RAM, operating on Debian 12 LST 6.1, and supports TrueNAS-Scale and OpenWrt for NAS storage management.

Loads of ports

Aurora offers no fewer than 20 ports. On the front, there are dual Thunderbolt 3 ports supporting 40 Gbps transfer speeds, two USB 3.2 ports, a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2x2 (10 Gbps), and USB 2.0 slots for lower-speed peripherals. There’s also a 3.5mm audio jack and an SD/TF card reader for quick media access (giving you access to up to 2TB of additional storage). The back panel has two 2.5GbE LAN ports, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, USB-C 3.2 (PD30W), and a dedicated RAID port for managing storage arrays.

In addition, an integrated power strip includes eight power outlets so you can connect computers, speakers, and other devices while keeping the cables hidden. The docking station has a space aluminum build and it is available in walnut and cherry finishes. There's a built-in LED light with a 95% CRI and adjustable color settings (4000K, 4500K, 5000K), adding to its stylish design.

Aurora’s Kickstarter campaign appears to be going well so far, with $105,126 pledged from a $5,000 goal, and early pricing starting at $359 (down from its $599 MSRP). As with any crowdfunded project, it’s important to be aware of potential risks. Delays, changes in specifications, or even non-delivery are all possibilities to consider before backing.

(Image credit: Aurosync)

More from TechRadar Pro