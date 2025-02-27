The role of strategic print management in efficiency and security

Are we all living in a fast-paced business environment? Of that, there’s no doubt, and every second counts, right? And as ever-increasing volumes of data flow from point to point, security is critical. With that backdrop, it’s clear that optimizing workflows is no longer just a competitive advantage—it's a necessity.

Among the various components that contribute to effective workflow management, strategic print management stands out as a critical, yet still overlooked, element. Therefore, it’s worthwhile exploring how a well-planned approach to print management can significantly enhance organizational efficiency, safeguard sensitive information, and support sustainability objectives.

Bryce Smith Social Links Navigation Principal Product Manager at PaperCut.

Workflow efficiency through centralized print management

In many organisations, printing systems are fragmented and poorly managed, leading to bottlenecks that disrupt workflow efficiency. Experiences many can relate to include those times when a printer has stopped working, and employees must re-route their print jobs elsewhere. Or there’s no restock plan for print consumables, which leads to delays, downtime and user frustration. Or there’s a mixed fleet of printers, and staff struggle with the varying user experiences and different interfaces. As you can see, any number of printer challenges result in delays, wasted resources, increased operational costs and unhappy users.

That’s where centralized print management plays an essential role. It addresses those very issues by minimizing waste, reducing unnecessary printing, and ensuring that each department's needs are met without redundant or inefficient practices.

Securing workflow integrity with advanced print controls

A casual glance at media headlines confirm that we live in an era where data breaches and compliance issues are ever-present threats; therefore, securing the integrity of organizational workflows is paramount to protect from bad actors and also to ensure compliance with mandates like GDPR. With sensitive information often passing through printing systems, they pose a potential vulnerability if not properly managed.

Advanced print controls, such as secure print release and user authentication (at the printer), play a vital role in mitigating these risks. By requiring users to authenticate themselves before releasing print jobs, organizations can prevent unauthorized access to sensitive documents; like the dreaded ‘payslips left in the printer tray’ scenario.

Additionally, detailed tracking features allow for comprehensive monitoring of print activities, ensuring that any irregularities are quickly identified and addressed. Tracking can even include the post-printing period through watermarking or digital signatures. This level of security not only protects against data breaches but also reinforces compliance with industry regulations.

Sustainability embedded in workflow design

Sustainability is no longer just a buzzword—it's a strategic imperative for organizations aiming to optimize resource usage and reduce their environmental impact. Integrating sustainability into workflow design, particularly through print management, is a practical way to achieve these goals. Your print environment (pun unintended) is perhaps the easiest place to start your day-to-day in-workplace sustainability efforts.

Implementing policies like duplex printing (printing on both sides of the paper) and setting print quotas can significantly reduce paper consumption. Additionally, leveraging print analytics can help organizations identify patterns of waste and adjust their practices accordingly. By embedding sustainability into their workflows, workplaces not only contribute to environmental preservation, but also realize cost savings through reduced resource usage.

Enhancing digital workflows with print management integration

The digital transformation of workplaces has reshaped how work gets done, with digital workflows becoming the norm in many organizations. And no wonder; many of today’s businesses grew up in the cloud.

However, the need for physical documents persists, making it essential to integrate print management with these digital workflows. Doing so can eliminate friction points that arise from the intersection of digital and physical document handling.

For example, there’s been plenty of progress in scanning capabilities from print management-enabled multifunction devices. It’s now a simple experience to scan to email or popular cloud storage locations such as Dropbox and OneDrive. This integration not only enhances productivity but also ensures that print management remains a cohesive part of the overall workflow strategy.

Future-proofing workflow operations

As technology continues to evolve, so too must organizational workflows. Future-proofing these workflows involves adopting innovations like mobile printing and cloud integration, which add flexibility and agility to print management.

Mobile printing, for instance, allows employees to print documents from their smartphones, laptops, or tablets, supporting the growing trend of mobile and remote work.

Similarly, cloud integration ensures that print management systems can scale with the organization's needs, providing a robust and adaptable framework for future growth. By embracing these trends, organizations can ensure that their workflows remain efficient, secure, and aligned with their long-term strategic goals.

By centralizing print resources, enhancing security, embedding sustainability, integrating with digital workflows, and adopting future-proof technologies, organizations can streamline their operations, protect sensitive information, and contribute to a more sustainable future. As businesses continue to navigate the complexities of the digital age, the role of print management in supporting efficiency and security will only become more critical.

We've compiled a list of the best online fax services.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro