The new frontline of digital defense: customer experience

When was the last time your customer experience team sat down with your security experts? If the answer isn’t ‘recently’, your business might be more vulnerable than you think.

As I read a recent article in this very publication about the CrowdStrike aftermath, I realized there's an important addition to the lessons learned. While I agree with each of the insights offered into the technical aspects and immediate business impact of the incident, the role of customer experience teams in managing such crises has, so far, been overlooked.

Recent high-profile incidents underscore this point vividly. In addition to the CrowdStrike outage, which resulted in a staggering £90 billion in damages, the UK also witnessed a high-profile cyberattack on hospitals in London. While now fixed, this caused over 1,000 planned operations and 2,200 outpatient appointments to be postponed. Such events highlight the vital importance of robust security protocols. However, as these crises unfold, it’s becoming increasingly clear that security measures alone are not enough. The customer experience provided during such incidents is equally crucial in managing the fallout and maintaining trust.

This realization is prompting a significant shift in how businesses approach crisis management. No longer can customer experience (CX) and security teams operate in isolation. The siloed approach must give way to a more integrated strategy – one that recognizes the interdependence of these two critical functions.

All too often, these two teams operate in separate spheres. Yet, as the primary interface with customers, CX teams are often the first to detect and respond to outages or security incidents through increased customer complaints or inquiries. Simultaneously, cybersecurity teams are tasked with identifying, containing, and mitigating threats. This disconnect can lead to delayed responses and fragmented communication during crises, potentially exacerbating the situation and damaging customer relationships.

Michael Armer Social Links Navigation CISO, RingCentral.

The case for collaboration

It may sound simple, but through fostering greater collaboration between CX and security teams, businesses can create a more resilient frontline in crisis management. This unified approach offers several key benefits.

Firstly, it accelerates incident detection, with CX teams serving as an early warning system to quickly alert security teams to potential issues based on customer feedback. Secondly, it improves real-time information flow, ensuring that accurate, up-to-date information is consistently communicated to customers and stakeholders. This swift, coordinated response helps maintain customer trust and mitigates negative impacts on brand reputation. Lastly, by sharing insights, both teams can contribute to more effective risk assessment and prevention strategies, enhancing overall crisis prevention.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, creating synergies between CX and security teams requires a strategic approach. A comprehensive unified strategy should start with establishing cross-functional teams that include members from both departments. These teams should meet regularly to share insights, discuss potential threats, and develop joint response plans for if things go wrong.

Implementing shared communication channels is crucial. Utilizing secure, real-time communication platforms allows for quick information sharing between teams during a crisis, ensuring that CX representatives have the most up-to-date information to relay to customers. Alongside this, businesses should develop integrated training programs that educate CX staff on basic security principles and alert identification, while also teaching security teams about customer communication best practices.

Fortifying the frontline

To effectively unify two once disparate teams as a new frontline in crisis management, enterprises must take several key steps. Cultivating a culture of collaboration is paramount, encouraging not only open communication, but mutual respect between the teams. This step could also lead to continuous learning, which is vital as the threat landscape continues to evolve. This should be bolstered by offering courses, lunch and learns and self-learning, ensuring that both teams are regularly updated on the latest security trends and customer experience best practices.

Technology can play a key role, too. A number of tools facilitate seamless information sharing, which is crucial in forming a proactive response. For instance, these include integrated dashboards that display both customer feedback and security alerts. In turn they empower decision making, and grant frontline staff the authority to make certain decisions during a crisis.

Finally, fostering executive support is essential. Ensure that the importance of this unified approach is recognized and supported at the highest levels of the organization. By taking these steps, businesses can create a more robust, responsive frontline in crisis management.

As Einstein himself said, “in the middle of difficulty lies opportunity”. The rise of cyber threats – while daunting – offers the chance for businesses to reimagine their approach to both security and customer experience. An integrated, holistic approach isn’t just a smart business idea, but an opportunity to protect businesses and deepen customer trust. By breaking down siloes and fostering collaboration, businesses can turn potential vulnerabilities into strengths.

We list the best customer database software.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro