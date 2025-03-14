The definitive guide to credential collaboration

With the digital-first reality of the modern day, teams are now more scattered than ever before. The wider adoption of remote working, worldwide distributed teams, and complex interconnected workflows has created an urgent need for the secure exchange of credentials such as passwords and secrets. Secrets are sensitive digital credentials, such as passwords, API keys, and encryption keys, used to authenticate and secure machine-to-machine access to IT systems and data, for example for automated DevOps workflows.

Legacy solutions for sharing credentials, such as spreadsheets, consumer-grade password managers, or even messaging apps, are no longer sustainable. These antiquated practices expose organizations to severe security risks, inefficiencies, and compliance problems. Inefficient credential collaboration can lead to unauthorized access, data breaches, and business downtime. As regulatory requirements continue to intensify, organizations must prioritize secure, scalable, and transparent credential management solutions that serve the demands of the contemporary workplace.

Kevin Muller Social Links Navigation CEO of Passbolt.

Key Collaboration Challenges in Modern Teams

Modern workplaces rely on a mix of employees, contractors, and external partners who all require different levels of access to company credentials. Managing these access rights securely without inhibiting business effectiveness is a complex challenge. Organizations must adopt a fine-grained approach to credential sharing to prevent unauthorized access while facilitating productivity.

Many businesses operate with separate systems for different kinds of credentials. IT teams might use one solution for SSH keys, API tokens, and database credentials, while business teams manage logins for CRM, financial or human resources systems, and marketing tools elsewhere. This fragmented approach with siloed solutions creates security gaps, inefficiencies, and compliance headaches. A unified credential management solution has the potential to eliminate these issues.

Without proper credential collaboration measures in place, organizations face numerous security threats, including:

Unauthorized access: Weak or shared passwords can be exploited by cybercriminals.

Credential leaks: Storing credentials in plaintext files or unsecured locations increases exposure.

Lack of auditability: Without visibility into who accessed which credentials and when, tracking security incidents becomes difficult.

Poorly structured credential collaboration slows teams down. Employees waste time searching for credentials, requesting access, asking a colleague how to best share it, or resetting forgotten passwords. Small groups may manage credentials manually, but as an organization grows, so do the complexities of access management. Without software-based automation and governance, businesses risk operational bottlenecks, security risks, and non-compliance with industry regulations.

Organizations have different security and compliance demands, which influence their choice between cloud-based (SaaS) and on-premises credential management solutions. While SaaS solutions take away the burden of software maintenance, on-premises deployments provide full control over data residency, security policies, and compliance with regulatory frameworks.

With increasing regulations such as GDPR, HIPAA, and SOC 2, organizations must have transparency and control over credential access. A credential collaboration solution must support audit trails, access logs, and role-based access (RBAC).

Practical use Cases for Secure Credential Sharing

The below scenarios reflect the importance of sophisticated credential collaboration software.

For example, upon the departure of an employee, revoking shared credentials is a top priority. Individual accounts (e.g., Google or Microsoft) can be easily revoked, but shared credentials pose a greater challenge. If not properly managed, a former employee may retain access to critical systems, increasing the risk of data breaches. A departing employee might still have access to shared credentials, thus posing a potential security threat. Organizations need systematic policies to manage credential revocation efficiently.

A secure credential sharing system should offer:

Password expiration capabilities: Administrators can revoke access immediately or set expiration dates in advance.

Selective password rotation: Instead of resetting all shared credentials, organizations can identify and rotate only those used by the former employee.

Compliance benefits: Automated alerts and enforced expiration policies ensure governance and regulatory compliance.

Imagine another situation: when a coworker is out on vacation, teams may face challenges accessing critical accounts protected by multi-factor authentication (MFA). MFA is a security method that requires a second verification step in addition to a password, which is usually provided by a time-based one-time password (TOTP) generator. This typically means that when logging into an account, such as email, cloud storage, or business software, the user must give a second form of verification.

Reliable credential collaboration

One of the most familiar examples of MFA is entering a verification code received via SMS. Consider logging into an online company system, and after entering the correct password, the system requests a code sent to the mobile number registered for MFA. If the phone is with the vacationing colleague, they would have to be contacted in order to relay the code, causing delays and inefficiencies. Moreover, sharing the code through unsecured channels like email or messaging apps could expose it to interception, increasing security risks.

Thus, a reliable credential collaboration system should have:

MFA credential delegation: Secure ways of sharing temporary or emergency MFA access so that if a team member is unavailable, authorized colleagues can safely retrieve the required MFA codes.

Audit logs and access monitoring: Ensuring all TOTP sharing actions and access attempts are tracked for security and compliance.

Essential Requirements for a Credential Collaboration Solution

Besides the specific credential collaboration features outlined above, the following general considerations should be taken into account when selecting a software solution for your organization.

A highly modern security architecture provides maximum protection against threats. The most robust approach today is private-public key cryptography, which ensures secure authentication, encryption, and data integrity.

Organizations must use role-based permissions (RBAC) and the principle of least privilege (PoLP) so that workers only have access to the credentials they need. This minimizes risk and enhances security posture.

A secure credential management system must encrypt credentials in transit and at rest, thereby introducing a so-called zero Knowledge architecture. This ensures that even if data gets intercepted or compromised, it remains inaccessible to unauthorized parties.

Teams need the ability to share credentials securely without compromising usability. A credential collaboration tool should make sharing simple while enforcing access controls to constrain risk.

Logging and reporting

Comprehensive and detailed logging and reporting features provide organizations with visibility into credential usage. This assists with security monitoring, breaches investigation, and regulatory compliance.

Credential collaboration needs to seamlessly fit into existing DevOps pipelines, cloud environments, and enterprise IT infrastructures. Integrations with tools such as CI/CD systems, cloud platforms, LDAP, Single Sign-On (SSO) and identity providers streamline operations and enhance security.

A credential management solution needs to support small teams as well as scaling to meet the needs of large enterprises. Automated provisioning, centralized access control, and robust governance capabilities ensure long-term sustainability.

Organizations should have the freedom to choose between cloud-based and on-premises solutions based on their security and compliance requirements.

Unlike proprietary solutions, open source credential management tools provide full transparency into how credentials are stored and managed. Independent audits ensure that security vulnerabilities are identified and addressed promptly.

Organizations that must conform to strict privacy laws should have authority over where their credential data is stored. Hosting in GDPR-regulated regions ensures compliance and increased legal safeguards.

Software users expect intuitive, user-friendly applications. When faced with legacy, cumbersome credential management software, such as business password managers and Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions, they often become disappointed. These systems are usually too inflexible, complex, and difficult to onboard. Thus, they suffer from low user adoption.

When usability suffers, members of the team may resort to insecure workarounds, such as keeping credentials in spreadsheets or sending them over unsecured channels, which undermine security efforts. To prevent this, organizations must transition to modern, agile credential management solutions that:

Combine security with ease of use to ensure adoption.

Automate credential provisioning and deprovisioning to reduce friction.

Offer easy to understand security workflows that can be trusted by users.

If organizations fail to modernize their credential management strategy, they are not only at risk of security breaches, but also poor utilization rates, which drives users back to insecure workarounds. It’s imperative to balance the need for strong security against easy usability in order to keep teams on board with secure credential collaboration.

How to Select the Right Credential Collaboration Tool

In short: Selecting the right credential collaboration tool requires careful evaluation of your organization's unique needs and security profile.

Team size and security requirements: Identify the size of your operation and the sensitivity of the credentials.

Integration requirements: Does the tool allow for integration with existing workflows and platforms?

Compliance necessities: Verify compatibility with industry regulations.

Usability vs. security: Balance ease of use with stringent security controls.

Cost-effectiveness: Evaluate pricing against feature sets and long-term needs.

For organizations handling sensitive data, self-hosting in jurisdictions with strong privacy laws offers greater security, regulatory compliance, and control over data residency.

We showcase the best identity management software.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro