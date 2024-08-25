Talk about rock solid — tech giants unite to create global standard on... concrete?

The Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP) has announced a new collaboration with leading technology companies, including AWS, Google, Meta, and Microsoft, to test and promote the use of low-embodied carbon concrete, also known as "green concrete," in data center construction.

This initiative is part of a broader effort to drive the adoption of environmentally responsible building materials, with the project aiming to significantly reduce the greenhouse gas emissions associated with data center construction by developing concrete mixtures that lower carbon impact by more than 50% per cubic yard.

The project reportedly includes the testing of four different concrete mixtures with varying levels of global warming potential, the lowest of which achieved the targeted 50% reduction in carbon emissions compared to standard concrete. The formulas use alternative cements and supplementary materials that are commercially available but have not yet been widely adopted due to perceived risks and implementation challenges.

Sustainable building practices

The announcement was made during a demonstration event held on August 8 at the Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates, Inc. (WJE) facility in Northbrook, Illinois.

The event was attended by senior representatives from AWS, Google, Meta, and Microsoft, as well as members of the White House Council on Environmental Quality, the US Department of Energy, and other governmental and environmental organizations.

Through this open source approach, the project aims to build confidence in new concrete technologies and create a market force that will accelerate the industry's transition to more sustainable practices.

The move is seen as a crucial step in reducing the carbon footprint of data center construction and promoting sustainable building practices across the industry. The findings will be compiled into a whitepaper and made publicly available to encourage the broader adoption of low-embodied carbon concrete. The comprehensive testing plan includes both laboratory and field assessments to evaluate the performance of these new mixtures, with the results informing future industry practices.

