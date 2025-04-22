Sustainability Week: Back to our roots - why trees are the original climate tech

As we find ourselves on the shifting shores between ESG, politics, and business, this Climate Week stands to be a mix of climate statistics, gloom, and of course the corporate hype machine.

The data speaks for itself-atmospheric carbon dioxide levels have breached 420 parts per million, a stark reminder of our planet's precarious state. We’ve watched as global temperatures continue their relentless climb, fueled by decades of unchecked emissions. We're all prepared to hear about deploying novel technologies capable of capturing gigatons of CO2 annually.

We're going to hear that we're not talking incremental changes, but witnessing a paradigm shift. “Imagine a world where we don’t just reduce emissions, but actively draw down existing CO2 from the atmosphere, turning the very culprit of our crisis into a valuable resource.”

The original climate tech

But, what if… the technology already existed? And what if it were also the oldest, most proven technology on the planet? No puffy navy blue vest, laser pointer, nor shoehorned AI references required.

Friends, we’re talking about trees. In 1872, Arbor Day was introduced as a way to help mitigate erosion and beautify the Nebraska landscape. Since then, real impact has been made from tree planting initiatives around the world. Trees are the lungs of our planet, their reputation is well earned, and this is how we scale carbon capture immediately. Agriculture doesn’t tend to be boastful, but efficiencies in horticultural best practices and regenerative agriculture are technologies that deserve to be celebrated.

Business leaders focused on the intersection of sustainability and business have an opportunity to reflect on what true environmental stewardship means—and how companies can cut through hype to offer genuine, impactful solutions. I am a fan of all solutions including high-tech ones. It's a moment in time for every innovation to step forward. And, as the narrative becomes increasingly diluted with bold promises and big valuations, it’s time for businesses to rethink their strategies, focusing on concrete initiatives that resonate with consumers.

Some industry leaders are already doing so. Pat Brown, the famous Stanford biochemist and founder of Impossible Foods has shifted his focus to the power of trees. He’s currently researching how to rewild the ranches that are no longer needed. His 1,000-acre “Carbon Ranch” in Arkansas, planted with thousands of trees already, will serve as a living rewilding laboratory for tracking carbon sequestration and the return of biodiversity.

Microsoft, Salesforce, Mastercard and many other technology companies have dedicated efforts to planting trees to offset their own carbon footprints. Even shoe companies like Etnies and Timbaland are popping up with tree-focused marketing campaigns. Dare I say trees are ... trending? Consumers are aware of the impact fossil fuels have on the planet and they are well aware of the link between trees and sustainability. According to a 2023 Pew Research Survey "67% of Americans say the U.S. should prioritize developing alternative energy sources, such as wind, solar and hydrogen technology."

Well, what if energy grew on trees?

Industry experts are increasingly recognizing the multifaceted potential of trees beyond carbon sequestration. Forward-thinking companies are exploring how agroforestry systems can serve multiple purposes - from biofuel production to regenerative agriculture models that restore degraded land while producing valuable commodities. The integration of trees into agricultural systems can create resilient supply chains that are less vulnerable to climate disruptions.

Organizations like the World Economic Forum's 1t.org initiative have successfully brought together companies across sectors to commit to conserving, restoring, and growing over 5 billion trees. These collaborative approaches demonstrate how nature-based solutions can be scaled when industry leaders align their sustainability goals with tangible conservation outcomes.

Of course, simply planting trees isn't the endgame for customers. It's their starting point to engage meaningfully in the emerging "restoration economy." Companies that embrace this approach are not only benefiting the environment but are also positioning themselves as leaders in an economy where restoration is becoming a major driver of business growth.

In an age where sustainability’s benefit is not about marketing but risk mitigation, cost control, and supply chain management, CEOs must guide their organizations to see the global challenges that are equally business challenges. It’s never been more clear that nature based solutions are a critical avenue for long-term business success and differentiation.

Amidst a shaky global economic outlook, it’s time for businesses to reconsider hype, prioritize tangible outcomes like reforestation, and lead the charge in restoring consumer trust by being real about the impact of their environmental actions.

