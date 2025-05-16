Climate needs a rebrand, and what’s driving change is surprising

We’re living through a moment of massive, accelerating problems. Social, political, and economic upheaval is reshaping how we live, how we think, and how we spend. These issues are more interconnected than we realize, and we are only scratching the surface of how deeply intertwined these problems are.

Kristina Simmons Social Links Navigation Founder and Managing Partner at Overwater.

We can’t keep solving the surface. We have to go deeper

There is an opportunity to not just look at the problem, but to go deeper into the causation and correlation of these issues as one system. From the chemicals in our water to the food on our plates and the air we breathe, what once seemed like separate issues are revealing themselves as symptoms of something bigger. Infertility. Obesity. Chronic disease. Fragile supply chains. Food insecurity. These aren’t isolated problems. They’re outcomes of larger, systemic breakdowns.

Too often, we treat symptoms while ignoring the root. The true drivers such as chemical exposure, over-processed supply chains, degraded ecosystems and outdated infrastructure remain largely absent from mainstream conversations. But they’re driving the cascade of issues we face today.

Systems issue

And we’ve barely begun to unpack the scale. Consider these stats and the downstream consequences:

- More than half of all couples could be infertile in 20-30 years because of the chemicals in our environment that we’re coming into contact with daily.

- 75% of the world’s food comes from just 12 plants and 5 animals.

- 90% of crop varieties have disappeared as 70% of U.S. farmland has been converted to monocropping.

- Over 45% of U.S. tap water contains at least one PFAS chemical, linked to cancer, infertility, and immune disruption.

- Microplastics have been found in human blood, placentas, and across soil systems.

- Since 1970, wild animal populations have dropped by more than 70%, today, just 4% of land mammals are wild.

- Semiconductor manufacturing, central to the AI boom, is a growing source of toxic chemical waste.

More than half of all couples could face infertility within the next 20-30 years due to environmental toxins. These trends predict larger problems from food scarcity, lack of biodiversity, increased cancer rates, inefficient supply chains, and unsustainable energy sources.

This isn’t just a climate or healthcare issue. It’s a systems issue, and it’s moving faster than most institutions can keep up.

Cultural shifts driving change

Major transitions are happening, based on much more than “climate.” For instance, people are realizing the real health consequences of materials they use, air they breathe in, or water they drink.

They are changing their behavior as a result - everything from filtering water, to choosing less processed food, demanding supply chain transparency, choosing non toxic products, changing to electric vehicles, installing electric or solar in households to lower household costs or prevent house fires, rethinking building materials and construction, buying used products over new, taking proactive measures on wildfire preventive, and replacing disease school businesses to lower asthma rates in children.

Driving this change are factors beyond sustainability, like health, cost-efficiency, and time-efficiency. As a result, there’s pressure to modernize infrastructure that was never built for this era, including construction, manufacturing, CPG, food, agriculture and energy infrastructure.

It’s not about “climate” alone, it’s about upgrading trillion dollar infrastructure to meet the needs of people today. In fact, we think the word climate needs a full rebrand. Sustainability is a value prop to an overall systems problem.

We need systems-level thinking

We’re not just managing one crisis. We’re standing on the threshold of something bigger, a chance to rethink how we live, work, and care for each other. There are multiple ways to change the trajectory of these problems. For instance, government policy could make change, consumers can shift behaviors and products they purchase (as we see happening), and companies can choose different solutions because they are frankly better for business.

The acceleration of innovation and technology gives us an opportunity to solve some of these problems. Entrepreneurs must be bold and ambitious to solve these massive problems, and investors should take bolder bets on transformative long-term technology versus incremental innovation.

While the problems are complex and interconnected more than we realize, it starts with us and the power is in our hands to drive real change. These technologies can be real businesses, scalable companies that solve massive problems in trillion dollar industries. They will impact both people and the planet.

We need to commercialize more of this breakthrough technology. We need to tell better stories around it where it’s less abstract, and why it matters. We need to show and prove that these businesses are not just better for the planet, but better, cheaper, healthier, more sustainable. Because in the end, this isn’t just about climate or chemicals or cancer alone. It’s about how we live, work, and operate. It is about how humanity flourishes for the long-term. It’s about how we have more cost-efficiency, less dependency, better outcomes, more reliability, more abundance.

Technology and science can help.

The change won’t be easy, but it’s already happening. If we’re bold enough to focus on root causes, not just symptoms, we can create a world that doesn’t just work better for everyone—it’s also more sustainable.

