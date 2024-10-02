Streamlining operations to enhance efficiency and compliance

For organizations hampered by limited data intelligence, manual workflows in distributed work environments, and talent shortages that limit customer-centric innovation, the need for robust and flexible data management solutions has never been greater. These solutions must unify, operationalize, protect, and activate information stored in physical and digital unstructured and structured data.

Generative AI has heightened the value and need to innovate using data of all types, particularly unstructured data–which has remained largely untapped compared to structured data from databases or tables. Unstructured data expands the possibilities that structured data alone simply cannot match due to the rich, varied, and detailed information in text, audio, video, images, and other information that does not have a set format. Using unstructured data–which may be stored in filing cabinets and boxes or analogue or digital formats–organizations can leverage emerging AI capabilities to deliver more comprehensive insights and automation to improve efficiency and customer experience.

Traditional data management processes are inadequate for handling the vast amounts of unstructured data which holds valuable insights but also poses significant security and compliance risks if not properly managed.

Getting unstructured data ready for generative AI

Since the rise of generative AI, managing and leveraging unstructured data has become even more important for organizations. Research involving 700 IT and data decision-makers, , reveals that 93% of organizations are already utilizing generative AI. Furthermore, 96% agree that a unified asset strategy--which helps optimize and secure unstructured data--is critical to the success of generative AI use cases. However, organizations can benefit from using digital experience platforms (DXP), which are software platforms that can be used to manage digital processes. Specifically, a DXP can be used to manage documents to improve an organization's unified asset strategy and create greater efficiency.

Some of the ways DXP can create greater efficiency and streamline document management include the use of secure AI-powered chat. These work by enabling fast access to data trapped within documents. With this capability, users can quickly query data and documents in a secure, isolated environment separate from publicly available generative AI applications.

Streamlining complex information ecosystems

DXP streamlines complex ecosystems by digitizing physical information, automating workflows, and enhancing information management capabilities. This not only simplifies tasks such as onboarding and compliance audits but also frees up valuable time for employees to focus on innovation and strategic growth. With pre-built connectors, workflows, and metadata tagging, the platform makes it easy to search, categorize, and activate data effectively.

DXP can support a variety of industries, from healthcare to banking, as well as traditional back office functions such as invoice processing and human resources. As just one example, a DXP can provide secure employee file management in a centralized platform so that physical and digital documentation is complete, up-to-date, and compliant with employee records requirements. This unified approach improves day-to-day operations so HR professionals can focus on strategic initiatives that drive their organization's success.

For example, automated workflows streamline employee onboarding by routing documents to the new employee for completion. HR can then monitor progress via the employer dashboard, while automated emails remind the employee to submit missing information by deadlines. This process keeps records up-to-date and compliant, reduces audit time, and potentially lessens employee dissatisfaction by simplifying administrative tasks.

The benefit of a low-code approach

Creating custom automated workflows in-house is made possible by using a platform that benefits from a low-code solution designer with intuitive drag-and-drop features that intelligently process and unlock insights from content. This approach can accelerate innovation, reduce development time, and lower costs, making it easier for organizations to adapt to changing business needs.

