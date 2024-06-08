Nvidia has announced the widespread adoption of its Spectrum-X Ethernet networking platform, along with an accelerated product release schedule.

Nvidia says Spectrum-X, the world’s first Ethernet fabric designed for artificial intelligence, improves generative AI network performance by 1.6 times over traditional Ethernet fabrics. The platform includes the Spectrum SN5600 Ethernet switch and the BlueField-3 SuperNIC, and provides performance and features necessary for generative AI clouds.

During his Computex keynote in Taiwan, Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang said that the company plans to launch new Spectrum-X products annually. These products will feature increased bandwidth, more ports, and enhanced software features and programmability to drive leading AI Ethernet networking performance.

Interesting timing

Spectrum-X promises adaptive routing and congestion control for maximum bandwidth and noise isolation, ensuring predictable outcomes for thousands of simultaneous AI jobs at any scale.

Several Nvidia partners have introduced Spectrum-X based products, including ASRock Rack, Asus and Gigabyte, and they join the likes of Dell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Lenovo in integrating the platform into their offerings.

“Rapid advancements in groundbreaking technologies like generative AI underscore the necessity for every business to prioritize networking innovation to gain a competitive edge,” said Gilad Shainer, senior vice president of networking at Nvidia. “Nvidia Spectrum-X revolutionizes Ethernet networking to let businesses fully harness the power of their AI infrastructures to transform their operations and their industries.”

This announcement comes at a time when big companies like Microsoft, Google, and Meta are seeking to reduce their billion dollar reliance on Nvidia. Most recently the majority of the big AI players joined forces to create UALink, an open industry standard alternative to Nvidia's NVLink.

