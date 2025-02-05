Sovereign Cloud: redefining the future of secure digital innovation

Today’s ever-evolving digital landscape, characterized by hyper connectivity and big data, has most recently made the global race for AI innovation unavoidable for organizations. Meanwhile, the agenda in the boardroom continues to evolve, shifting focus from prioritizing data accessibility to championing data confidentiality – recognizing that true innovation extends beyond mere access to cutting-edge technologies.

The growing recognition of data as a strategic asset has elevated its role in shaping national security policies and economic strategies. This evolution reflects the increasing reliance on AI-powered technologies, which are becoming integral to critical infrastructure, global competitiveness and societal development.

Amid this shift, sovereign cloud has emerged at the forefront of innovation, positioning itself as a powerful solution for those that are aiming to strike a balance between the benefits of unrestricted data flows and the imperatives of national sovereignty and security. Beyond its national significance, adopting these frameworks offers tangible benefits for end customers. In an era where customer loyalty is increasingly fragile, fostering trust through transparent data practices and empowering users with control over their personal information is paramount. Sovereign cloud equips organizations with the means to achieve these objectives while maintaining alignment with security and governance priorities.

Martin Hosken Social Links Navigation Field CTO for Cloud Providers at VMware by Broadcom.

Embracing the Sovereign Cloud era

Sovereign cloud redefines cloud infrastructure and services, offering a fresh perspective on data governance. As organizations navigate the dual priorities of global connectivity and safeguarding domestic interests in the digital realm, sovereign cloud frameworks set a new paradigm. These frameworks are designed to encourage digital collaboration and innovation while safeguarding local data, protecting propriety software and ensuring compliance with local, national, and European-wide jurisdictions.

Driven by regulatory demands, this approach is already making a profound impact across Europe, not only enabling regions to harness its collective data resources for global economic advantage but also empowering nations to assert greater control over their digital futures.

Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) across the region are pivotal to the success of sovereign cloud but, getting sovereign cloud ‘right’ can be challenging – especially when trying to straddle evolving residency and sovereignty requirements, tightening budgets, siloed infrastructures, and skills challenges.

So how do CSPs set themselves up for success? Ultimately, there are three key considerations to ensure their sovereign clouds live up to their promise:

Creating a roadmap for Sovereign Cloud adoption

Data sovereignty ultimately requires balancing security, privacy, and interoperability. But as GigaOm’s Jon Collins pointed out at the European Sovereign Cloud Day event in Brussels in September last year, it is essential to understand the key organizational drivers of sovereignty – including societal, regulatory, and architectural factors – when shaping your vision for successful sovereign cloud adoption.

To create a successful roadmap for sovereign cloud adoption, it’s imperative to first define what ‘sovereign success’ means in relation to data, operations and infrastructure. This clarity not only helps guide organizations but also enables customers to see the key principles of sovereignty and show how they align with their specific needs. The process should begin by assessing current practices and identifying areas that need improvement. This foundational step ensures that organizations can protect their data, leverage it for business objectives, comply with regulatory requirements and meet broader societal expectations.

Paving the way for collaboration

Best practices in sovereignty can produce a significant competitive advantage, demanding the highest standards that go beyond mere regulatory compliance. It’s fundamental to evaluate frameworks against others to ensure full alignment with cloud principles. While meeting the minimum requirements may seem sufficient, it doesn't necessarily guarantee long-term success. True effectiveness stems from adopting comprehensive, well-maintained standards and ensuring that all parties are committed to the same principles. This approach should be mirrored in the sovereign cloud space, where CSPs work towards shared frameworks and standards that foster a unified European data space for innovation.

Similarly, don’t be afraid to engage with local and regional partners to build truly robust sovereign frameworks for data sharing. Interoperability and portability will be crucial to our shared success, so it’s in all of our interests to work together to test, iterate and elevate our frameworks to new heights. The most successful initiatives are those designed to develop and implement sovereign cloud solutions at national and European levels, for instance, showing the marked difference between what European Union and non-native frameworks can deliver, which are pivotal to fostering game-changing innovation.

Adapting with flexibility

Laying the foundations for success is crucial, but it’s important to remember that the principles of sovereign cloud are not fixed. As regulatory and business environments evolve, these principles must also remain adaptable. Staying informed about changing regulations and having the ability to adjust strategies accordingly, keeps the roadmap flexible to accommodate future shifts.

Above all, don’t miss the opportunity to highlight your strategic differentiation. Keep in mind, sovereign cloud is no longer just a transactional conversation. It’s about forming strategic partnerships and making long-term investments that foster ongoing excellence. While the technology stack and software remain the same, the ability to offer services through your own sovereign cloud will set you apart.

Driving value through this opportunity

The opportunity offered by sovereign cloud is both transformative and essential for creating a foundation for sustainable digital growth. As we look ahead, the role of sovereign cloud will only increase in significance, acting as a vital link between technological progress and national priorities. Achieving success will demand a clear and forward-thinking vision, a steadfast commitment to standardization and collaboration, and the agility to navigate evolving regulations and market dynamics. For businesses, governments, and individuals alike, adopting sovereign cloud represents a pivotal step toward a more secure, transparent, and innovative digital future. For CSPs, this journey toward shaping that future is only just beginning.

