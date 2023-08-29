ChatGPT for your business is here, and could change how you work forever

OpenAI has launched a new version of ChatGPT specifically aimed at business use which the company claims features enhanced privacy and faster speeds to help boost productivity.

According to OpenAI, over 80% of Fortune 500 companies are using the standard ChatGPT, but says that it has been hearing from business users that they want a safer way to deploy it within their organization.

Announcing the launch that ChatGPT Enterprise on its blog, the company said the launch, "marks another step towards an AI assistant for work that helps with any task, is customized for your organization, and that protects your company data."

Privacy concerns

Early adopters of ChatGPT Enterprise include the likes of PwC, Canva, Block, and The Estée Lauder Companies. OpenAI says that they have been using the AI writer to improve communications and coding, as well as get answers to complex business questions and help with creative work.

One of the main issues that seems to be addressed with ChatGPT Enterprise is the protection of company data and privacy. Well-known companies have fretted about spilling trade secrets into the chatbot, as it retains inputted user data to further train its models.

This happened with Samsung Electronics, where employees gave away sensitive information to ChatGPT - information that is now stored in OpenAI's servers. As a result, the Korean giant sought to develop its own inhouse AI to prevent workplace secrets leaving the company.

In trying to reassure customers, OpenAI says that ChatGPT Enterprise will, "not train on your business data or conversations, and our models don’t learn from your usage." It is also, "SOC 2 compliant and all conversations are encrypted in transit and at rest."

An admin console is also available for IT teams to manage usage, with domain verification and Single Sign-On (SSO) supported. Insights into company-wide usage can also be gained.

There are also no usage caps with ChatGPT Enterprise, and OpenAI says it is two times faster than normal as well. What's more, it can handle inputs and files that are four times larger than before.

Users will get unlimited access to Advanced Data Analysis too, which OpenAI says has many uses for enterprise workers, such as, "financial researchers crunching market data, marketers analyzing survey results, or data scientists debugging an ETL script."

In an effort to make it more customizable, ChatGPT Enterprise also has chat templates so common workflows can be built, and free credits are included in the package to use the API as well.

ChatGPT Enterprise is available now, and OpenAI says that more features are set to come in future, including connections to other applications, a self-serve option for smaller businesses, improved Advanced Data Analysis, and the addition of tools specific for certain roles, such as data analytics, marketing, customer support and more.