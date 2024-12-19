US government mulls entire TP-Link product ban - routers, switches and more all set to be blocked

US Government is reportedly considering a ban on TP-Link devices

TP-Link supplies 65% of home routers in the US

The routers were targeted in a series of cyberattacks earlier in 2024

The US Government is considering an all-out ban on TP-Link devices, despite the company's routers supplying roughly 65% of US homes and small businesses.

A report from the Wall Street Journal noted officials are citing national security concerns as the cause of the potential ban after the Chinese-made routers were ‘bombarded’ with malware and botnet threats earlier in 2024.

Known vulnerabilities in TP-Link devices allowed hackers to infect them with malware and compromise the machines, most commonly using Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks.

TP-Link security risk?

Looking forward, the departments of Defense, Justice, and Commerce could issue a ban on the sale of the routers in the coming months, especially considering this decision will likely rest with incoming President Trump, who has signaled strong intentions to take a tough stance on China.

In 2019, TP-Link supplied only 20% of home routers, but now over 300 US internet service providers currently issue TP-Link as the default internet router for home plans, and this number is growing rapidly. The devices are typically cheaper than competitors, often by over half, making them an incredibly popular choice.

The routers aren’t just for home use either, with federal agencies such as NASA and the DEA using the brand, which could leave them exposed to Chinese state sponsored attacks, although US officials have not yet disclosed any evidence that TP-Link has allowed or assisted in these botnet attacks.

It’s not uncommon for routers to have vulnerabilities, but the concerns reportedly come from TP-Link’s refusal to engage with security researchers. The company insists it has taken action to address known vulnerabilities and assess potential security risks, a spokesperson confirmed.

“We welcome any opportunities to engage with the U.S. government to demonstrate that our security practices are fully in line with industry security standards, and to demonstrate our ongoing commitment to the U.S. market, U.S. consumers, and addressing U.S. national security risks,” a TP-Link spokesperson said.