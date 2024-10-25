Tor Browser releases major service update with privacy, security, and usability boost

The Tor Browser has just released a major service update that includes a privacy, security, and usability boost.

Tor Browser 14.0 is the first version built on Firefox Extended Support Release (ESR) 128 and integrates one year's worth of essential upgrades that are expected to offer stronger protections against online threats and more user-friendly software across the board.

Considered even more secure than the best VPN apps, Tor is a volunteer-run and free-to-use security tool that protects your online anonymity and browsing data by encrypting your internet connections in at least three encryption layers. Keep reading, and I'll walk you through the new and improved release.

Tor Browser 14.0: what's new?

As mentioned earlier, Tor 14.0 says goodbye to Firefox ESR 115 and welcomes the newest version: 128. The change is significant, introducing new functionality alongside stronger privacy and security protections – including new typography to enhance both readability and accessibility, Encrypted Client Hello (ECH) for even more secure browsing, and more proactive blocking capabilities against untrustworthy URLs.

During the transition, the team at Tor also reviewed and addressed over 200 issues within the Firefox code that could have compromised user security.

Other significant technical improvements include changes in Tor's user agent spoofing, a technique used to mask the browser identity that has now been enhanced to better protect against cross-site tracking and browsing fingerprinting threats. Put simply, it should be even more difficult to track you across the web when using the new Tor.

In addition to these updates, Tor 14.0 includes a new circuit feature for Android. This is a handy option when you have issues connecting to a website and need to change the Tor relay, as it allows you to request a new circuit without the need for new identification directly within the app.

🚨 Tor Browser 14.0 is out! 🚀 It’s based on Firefox ESR 128, with enhanced privacy protections and bug fixes. https://t.co/JWp9w2y2ddOctober 22, 2024

At the same time, Tor Browser 14.0 comes with a series of known issues. The provider does an amazing job of transparency here and has included them all in an accessible list.

For instance, if you're running Tor Browser in compatibility mode on Windows 10 and 11, it may appear as though you're using Windows 7 instead. You'll then need to ensure compatibility mode is switched off before updating to 14.0.

If you're running an older version of either Windows or Mac OS, good news – the new version comes with extended support for legacy platforms (Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 or macOS 10.12, 10.13, and 10.14). This means you'll still receive critical security updates on a temporary basis until at least March 2025.

Having said that, I strongly suggest updating your operating system as soon as possible to improve the overall security of your device.