Top component maker Unimicron hit by massive ransomware attack

Unimicron confirms ransomware attack with the Taiwanese Stock Exchange

It does not expect significant financial impact

Sarcoma took responsibility, claiming they stole sensitive data, as well

Unimicron, a global manufacturing giant specializing in printed circuit boards (PCBs), has confirmed suffering a ransomware attack, filing a new report with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE), revealing it was hit on January 30.

As soon as the attack was spotted, the company says it brought in a third-party cyber forensic team to analyze and defend the IT infrastructure, adding the anticipated possible loss or impact was “limited”. It does not expect to receive any compensation from its insurance company for the attack, either.

“The company will continue to enhance the security control of the network and information infrastructure to ensure information security,” the PCB manufacturer concluded.

Funding the state

The company did not say who attacked it, if it lost any sensitive data, or what the ransom demands are, but BleepingComputer reports a ransomware operation called ‘Sarcoma’ was behind the incident.

Apparently, the group posted samples of stolen files and threatened to release it all unless the payment is made. They claim to have stolen 377 GB of SQL files and documents.

Sarcoma is a relatively unknown name whose operations only started a few months ago. However, the publication claims it already struck 36 victims, making it highly active and quite destructive. One of its first victims seems to have been EARTHWORKS Group, a large construction and environmental services company.

Unimicron is one of the global leaders in rigid PCBs, flexible printed circuits, high-density interconnection (HDI) boards, rigid-flex boards, and integrated circuit (IC) carriers. These products are integral to various applications such as LCD monitors, PCs, notebooks, network cards, fax machines, scanners, mobile phones, and personal digital assistants.

The company operates manufacturing facilities and service centers across Taiwan, China, Germany, and Japan. In terms of financial performance, Unimicron reported a revenue of approximately $3.29 billion in 2023.

