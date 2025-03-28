Thousands of websites have now been hijacked by this devious, and growing, malicious scheme

News
By published

Fake betting site scam has grown fourfold in just a month

A close-up of an interent search bar with &#039;http://ww&#039; visible
(Image credit: Getty Images)
  • Researchers find more than 150,000 compromised websites
  • The websites carried malware that overlaid them with malicious landing pages
  • Web admins are advised to audit their code

Security researchers c/side recently reported on a major website hijacking campaign, in which unnamed threat actors took over 35,000 websites and used them to redirect visitors to malicious pages and even serve them malware.

Now, a month later, the team has claimed the campaign has scaled even further, and now compromises a staggering 150,000 websites.

C/side believes the campaign is related to the Megalayer exploit, since it’s known for distributing Chinese-language malware, contains the same domain patterns, and the same obfuscation tactics.

Monitor your credit score with TransUnion starting at $29.95/month

Monitor your credit score with TransUnion starting at $29.95/month

TransUnion is a credit monitoring service that helps you stay on top of your financial health. With real-time alerts, credit score tracking, and identity theft protection, it ensures you never miss important changes. You'll benefit from a customizable online interface with clear insights into your credit profile. Businesses also benefit from TransUnion’s advanced risk assessment tools.

Preferred partner (What does this mean?)

View Deal

Open redirects

While the method changed slightly, and now comes with a “slightly revamped interface”, the gist is still the same, as the attackers use iframe injections to display a full-screen overlay in the visitor’s browser.

The overlays show either impersonated legitimate betting websites, or outright fake gambling pages.

C/side did not detail who the attackers are, other than saying they could be linked to the Megalayer exploit.

The attackers are most likely Chinese, since they’re coming from regions where Mandarin is common, and since the final landing pages present gambling content under the Kaiyun brand.

They also did not discuss how the threat actors managed to compromise these tens of thousands of websites, but once the attackers gained access, they used it to inject a malicious script from a list of websites.

“Once the script loads, it fully hijacks the user’s browser window - often redirecting them to pages promoting a Chinese-language gambling (or casino) platform,” the researchers explained in the previous report.

To mitigate the risk of website takeover, c/side says web admins should audit their source code, block malicious domains, or use firewall rules for zuizhongjs[.]com, p11vt3[.]vip, and associated subdomains.

It would also be wise to keep an eye on logs for unexpected outgoing requests to these domains.

You might also like

TOPICS
Sead Fadilpašić

Sead is a seasoned freelance journalist based in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. He writes about IT (cloud, IoT, 5G, VPN) and cybersecurity (ransomware, data breaches, laws and regulations). In his career, spanning more than a decade, he’s written for numerous media outlets, including Al Jazeera Balkans. He’s also held several modules on content writing for Represent Communications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about security
Power cables stretching out in front of the horizon

Solar grids could be hijacked and even potentially disabled by these security flaws
Spam messages

Microsoft Stream classic domain hijacked, causing spam across SharePoint
Samsung two-door smart fridge in kitchen

Samsung's new AI smart fridge could stop you from accidentally wasting food, and I've seen it in action
See more latest
Most Popular
Samsung two-door smart fridge in kitchen
Samsung's new AI smart fridge could stop you from accidentally wasting food, and I've seen it in action
Garmin Connect
Live: Garmin Connect+ backlash – tell us what you think about Garmin's new Premium tier
Two IKEA smart buttons on a wall
IKEA's new smart home button with Matter support just leaked – and it looks like my next impulse buy
Two Operators face off against a green background
Black Ops 6 Season 3 release date and time in your timezone
ASUS ROG Astral LC GeForce RTX 5090 OC Edition liquid cooled graphics card against a blue background
There’s suddenly tons of Nvidia RTX 5090 GPU stock on the shelves of one US retailer – probably because no one wants to buy at nearly double the launch price
EU
VPN services may soon become a new target of EU lawmakers after being deemed a "key challenge"
Group of people meeting
Outdated legacy tech is stopping UK government from adopting AI, MPs say
An Intel Arc A770 Limited Edition GPU on a blue background with a skull emoji in front of it.
Intel's rumored high-end Battlemage GPUs have been cancelled - is it time to worry about GPU competition?
Metroid Prime 4 Beyond showing Samus in her new suit
I was already excited for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, then Retro Studios gave Samus a bullet time mechanic
A 2025 Porsche 911 in motion beneath a blue and almost cloudless sky
2025 Porsches are getting Dolby Atmos for elite in-car audio and I've never wanted a 911 more