The US government has new laws on sharing data across departments
Traffic Light Protocol being implemented across government departments
The White House just issued new guidance on how federal agencies should use the Traffic Light Protocol (TLP).
In an announcement posted on the White House website, the US government said it will follow TLP markings on cybersecurity information “voluntarily shared by an individual, company, or other any organization, when not in conflict with existing law or policy.”
“We adhere to these markings because trust in data handling is a key component of collaboration with our partners,” the announcement concludes.
Trust is pivotal
TLP is a set of rules the cybersecurity community follows, on what information can be shared, how, and with whom. It uses four color codes to distinguish who gets to read what:
Clear means information can be shared with anyone
Green means information should not be publicly accessible, but can be shared with peers and partners
Amber means information can be shared only with those who need to know about it, such as other members of an organization, or certain clients
Amber+Strict means information is for limited disclosure, only for certain people within an organization
Red should not be disclosed to anyone besides those who already know about it, without their permission
The Traffic Light Protocol (TLP) is important in cybersecurity because it provides a clear and standardized way to control the sharing and distribution of sensitive information. That way, all parties can make sure the data reaches only the intended audiences, without taking unnecessary risks. By categorizing information into levels of confidentiality, TLP helps prevent unauthorized access or exposure, which can reduce the risk of data leaks or security breaches.
Furthermore, it is important for building trust and collaboration within and between organizations, as participants can confidently share information with an understanding of how it should be handled. This protocol is especially crucial in incident response, intelligence sharing, and collaborative cybersecurity efforts where discretion is needed to protect both sensitive information and the individuals or organizations involved.
Sead is a seasoned freelance journalist based in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. He writes about IT (cloud, IoT, 5G, VPN) and cybersecurity (ransomware, data breaches, laws and regulations). In his career, spanning more than a decade, he’s written for numerous media outlets, including Al Jazeera Balkans. He’s also held several modules on content writing for Represent Communications.