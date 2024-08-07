Samsung is offering up to $1 million to anyone who can find security flaws in its software

Samsung has launched a new bug-hunting bounty program to encourage reports on security vulnerabilities across its range of mobile devices.

Rewards for local arbitrary execution are in the region of $300,000 while remote code execution (RCE) will see a reward of $1,000,000.

The ‘Important Scenario Vulnerability Program (ISVP)’ will have people searching for exploits related to device unlocking, data extraction, and device protection bypass.

Money, money, money

For Samsung’s Rich OS, local code execution flaws will fetch $150,000 and RCEs hitting a maximum payout of $300,000. Reports of successful data extraction on the first unlock will see a reward of $400,000, which drops down to $200,000 if the extraction is achieved after the first unlock.

The maximum rewards require the vulnerability to be persistent and 0-click. Other rewards with a lower payout include remote arbitrary application installation from an unofficial marketplace or attacker server which will see a $100,000 reward, and $60,000 if installed from the Galaxy Store.

To qualify as a successful report, the vulnerabilities must be a buildable exploit that works without privileges consistently on Samsung’s main device models running the latest security update.

Samsung also revealed it paid out $827,925 as part of 2023’s bug bounty program, with 113 security researchers participating in the Mobile Security Rewards Program. So far, all of Samsung’s bug bounty programs since 2017 have paid out over $4.9m.

Via BleepingComputer