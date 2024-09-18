Temu denies data breach — but hacker claims to have leaked 87 million strong database

A cybercriminal claims to have breached Temu and stolen millions of customer records, but the ecommerce giant is vehemently denying the claims.

A hacker with the alias ‘smokinthashit’ took to BreachForums, one of the most popular underground forums out there, and advertised a new database, allegedly stolen from the company.

“Temu company database for sale. +87M lines. Source: temu.com. The data has never been sold before. Only one copy will be sold,” the ad reads.

It's all false, says Temu

The ad also came with a small sample, as proof of the database’s authenticity. The sample apparently contains usernames and IDs, IP addresses, full names, birth dates, gender, shipping addresses, phone numbers, and hashed passwords. Should the archive prove to be authentic, it would put many people at risk of identity theft, wire fraud, and more.

But whether or not the archive is authentic remains to be seen. In a statement given to BleepingComputer, Temu denied claims of data theft, saying that nothing in the database belongs to the firm:

"Temu's security team has conducted a comprehensive investigation into the alleged data breach and can confirm that the claims are categorically false; the data being circulated is not from our systems. Not a single line of data matches our transaction records," Temu told the publication.

"At Temu, the security and privacy of our users are paramount. We follow industry-leading practices for data protection and cybersecurity, ensuring that consumers can shop with peace of mind on our platform."

Temu is right to be dismissive, especially if the claims indeed are false. Sometimes, even the mention of a company in context of a data breach, is enough for consumers to stay away and thus hurt the firm’s bottom line. And with an up-and-coming e-commerce platform such as Temu, a pristine image is pivotal to success.

Temu is an online marketplace that offers a wide range of products, from clothing and electronics to home goods, at highly competitive prices. It is a Chinese company, with a global presence, and sources products directly from manufacturers. The platform is designed to appeal to budget-conscious consumers looking for deals across various categories. Since its launch, Temu has grown rapidly, leveraging a model similar to other discount e-commerce platforms.

Via BleepingComputer