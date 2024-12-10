Romanian energy supplier struck in ransomware attack in latest cybercrime assault

Electrica Group said it recently discovered, and remedied, a cyberattack

Romanian Energy Ministry confirms ransomware attack

No groups have yet claimed responsibility for the attack

Romanian energy supplier Electrica Group has confirmed suffering a cyberattack in the latest incident to hit major institutions in the country.

In a press announcement, the company said it was investigating an “ongoing cyberattack” together with the local law enforcement.

The news comes days after Romania's government was forced to cancel elections after its systems were allegedly targeted over 85,000 times by cyberattacks.

Confirmation from the Energy Ministry

"We want to emphasize that the Group's critical systems have not been affected, and any disruptions in interaction with our consumers are the result of protective measures for internal infrastructure," Electrica CEO Alexandru Aurelian Chirita was cited saying.

"These measures are temporary and are designed to ensure the security of the entire system. Our primary priority remains maintaining continuity in the distribution and supply of electricity, as well as protecting the managed personal data and the operational data of all entities within Electrica Group."

The company did not detail the attack, its nature, goal, or the identity of the threat actors, however media were notified by the country’s Ministry of Energy that this was most likely, a ransomware attack.

"Initial investigations show that it was a ransomware attack. The network equipment has been removed and is not affected," Energy Minister Sebastian Burduja allegedly said. "The SCADA systems of Distributie Electric Power Romania are fully functional and insulated, and our technical teams, together with our security partners, are already on the ground to eliminate any risk."

Electrica Group is one of Romania's largest energy companies, focusing on electricity distribution, supply, and renewable energy production. It serves approximately 3.93 million households across 18 counties, covering about 40.7% of Romania's territory.

In 2023, the company reported revenues of RON 13.33 billion ($2.93 billion), slightly lower than the previous year due to decreased electricity consumption nationally. The group is actively investing in modernizing its network, integrating renewable energy, and improving operational efficiency, with projects worth over 777 million RON completed last year.

Via BleepingComputer