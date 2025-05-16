Hackers steal customer data in Nova Scotia Power cyberattack
Plenty of sensitive information was grabbed
- Nova Scotia Power confirmed suffering a cyberattack in March 2025
- The attackers stole sensitive customer data, including names, SSNs and - in some cases - banking information
- The customers are being offered free identity theft monitoring
Nova Scotia Power, a major electricity provider in the Canadian province, suffered a cyberattack in which it lost sensitive customer information. The company confirmed the news in an announcement published on its website.
The original announcement, published in late April 2025, said the attack did not disrupt the company's physical operations, or its ability to serve its customers, but added that the team was working on bringing parts of its IT system back online.
A subsequent update stated that the attack occurred on March 19, 2025, and that the miscreants stole people’s names, phone numbers, email addresses, mailing and service addresses, Nova Scotia Power program participation information, dates of birth, and customer account history (such as power consumption, service requests, customer payment, billing, and credit history, and customer correspondence), driver’s license numbers, and Social Insurance Numbers.
No evidence of abuse
“For some of our customers, bank account numbers (for pre-authorized payment) may also have been impacted, if this information was provided by these customers.”
While all of the stolen data is valuable to criminals and can be used in a wide range of ways, from identity theft to phishing, this last part - the loss of bank account numbers - is particularly worrisome, as it allows crooks to mount wire fraud, as well.
Nova Scotia Power stressed that there is no evidence the data was abused in the wild and added that it is offering impacted individuals a two-year subscription to a “comprehensive credit monitoring service” at no cost.
People who are affected by the breach are currently being notified, the company added, without disclosing exactly how many people that is. At press time, no threat actors claimed responsibility for the attack.
Users are advised to remain vigilant and particularly careful when receiving unsolicited email messages, or phone calls, from people claiming to be from Nova Scotia Power.
Via BleepingComputer
Sead is a seasoned freelance journalist based in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina.
