NordPass has some new features to protect your data from breaches

NordPass has updated one of its key security features to offer further protection from data breaches.

The password manager has overhauled its Data Breach Scanner, which now monitors credit cards in addition to email addresses for potential leaks online. It also lets users customize their monitoring preferences and has a new interface.

NordPass notes that data breaches have become more prevalent in recent times, and can affect both businesses and individuals alike, giving cybercriminals the ability to cause financial and reputational damage, as well as allowing them to use stolen data to conduct identity theft.

Credit card protection

The Data Breach Scanner checks databases for leaks, and detects whether any information contained therein matches that held in a NordPass user's vault, such as their email address or credit card details.

If a breach of the user's data is detected, it alerts them of where exactly the issue lies, and offers guidance on how to proceed. Email monitoring has long been a fundamental part of the Data Breach Scanner, but with the new update, credit cards are now monitored too. Deep insights are provided into the nature of a detected breach, so the user can respond accordingly.

Users can now customize the monitoring too, to focus on certain email addresses and credit cards. They can also categorize and track breaches, marking them as resolved or unresolved.

NordPass CTO Tom Smalakys said, "we at NordPass believe that adding credit card monitoring is a logical step, considering the increasing number of online transactions."

He also added that the update forms part of the company's mission to improve the cybersecurity of its users, in order to protect the personal and financial information of individual and business users alike.

NordPass has also updated the interface of the Data Breach Scanner, claiming to make the setup process easier and providing more information. The firm says that it has prioritized it for "clarity and ease of use".

Performance has also been improved, making it faster to alert users and respond to threats, as well as being more stable.