Motorola is opening a new R&D facility for secure communications for public safety agencies

Telecommunications giant Motorola has announced it is opening up a new Research and Development center in Cork, Ireland.

In a press release, the company said its center will employ 200 highly skilled professionals, who will be tasked with designing software for the company’s land mobile radio (LMR) portfolio.

Motorola's land mobile radio (LMR) systems are designed to provide reliable, secure, and immediate communication, particularly for public safety, government, and commercial organizations.

Government support

These systems encompass both analog and digital radios, and are used to support mission-critical operations and ensure interrupted communications even in the most challenging of environments.

These systems are widely used by emergency responders, law enforcement, utility companies, and other sectors that require dependable communication solutions.

The company’s goal is to expand its MLR portfolio across other technologies in the coming years. Currently, Motorola has more than 13,000 LMR networks deployed worldwide, with many governments and large enterprises relying on the technology for highly secure communications in extreme conditions.

“Decade after decade, the durability of our mission-critical LMR technology helps protect those who protect us all,” said Greg Brown, chairman and CEO, Motorola Solutions. “Our new center in Cork will contribute to advancing our future vision for LMR, while building upon the collective impact of our more than 20,000 employees who are innovating what’s next for our customers around the world.”

The Irish government supports the project, the company said, through IDA Ireland, Ireland's Foreign Direct Investment Agency. IDA Ireland is the agency responsible for the attraction and retention of inward foreign direct investment into Ireland. However, Motorola did not say in what way, and to what extent, IDA Ireland is supporting the project.

The country’s government representatives seem to be pleased Motorola choose Cork, with Peter Burke TD, Minister for Enterprise, Trade & Employment describing the news as “fantastic.” “Regional investment is a priority for Government and the creation of 200 highly skilled jobs in R&D is a significant boost for the region. The new Centre will be a welcome addition to the already thriving city center and will provide exciting new work opportunities for technology talent,” Burke said.

“It is encouraging to see new investments in R&D technologies, which is very much in line with our National AI and Digital strategies. I want to thank Motorola Solutions for their continued investment in Ireland and I wish all the team the best with this new venture.”