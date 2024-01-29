Most young job hunters are being turned down due to a lack of experience
Workers need experience even for starter roles, report finds
New research has claimed young job seekers are caught in a Catch-22 situation, as they are being routinely rejected from jobs that would net them experience - because of a lack of experience.
A new survey from Virgin Media O2 has found that 74% of 25-34-year-olds looking for work in the UK have been turned down from entry-level roles as they don't have the experience necessary.
Over three-quarters (77%) of Brits believe work experience is important even for starter roles, and 72% believe it's harder now to attain such roles than in the past. 64% also believe that job criteria is more strict compared to when they started out.
Losing hope
Over a quarter (28%) of those surveyed believe that without prior experience, it is next to impossible to gain an entry-level job.
Virgin Media O2 believes that the findings help to explain why the number of those Not in Education, Employment, or Training - known as NEETs - has increased by 1.3% year-on-year for those between 16-18 years-old, putting them at the highest level since 2012.
Karen Handley, Head Future Careers at the company, commented, "it’s wrong that many talented young people are being overlooked for entry-level roles because they don’t have prior experience – it’s creating unnecessary barriers for people starting out in their career."
MORE FROM TECHRADAR PRO
- These are the best UK job sites to give you a helping hand
- This massive new spoofing campaign is targeting job seekers, so watch out
- Ready to be interviewed by AI for your next job? You might have to be
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Lewis Maddison is a Staff Writer at TechRadar Pro. His area of expertise is online security and protection, which includes tools and software such as password managers.
His coverage also focuses on the usage habits of technology in both personal and professional settings - particularly its relation to social and cultural issues - and revels in uncovering stories that might not otherwise see the light of day.
He has a BA in Philosophy from the University of London, with a year spent studying abroad in the sunny climes of Malta.
Most Popular
By Cat Bussell