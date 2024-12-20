Millions of us say we don't know how to remove data from an old device - here's what to know

ICO finds 75% of us are holding on to old devices

And 29% don't know how to delete their personal information

There are several methods to deleting your data - some easier than others

Are you holding on to an old phone because you’re worried about the data it stores? A new report from the Information Commissioner’s Office shows you’re not alone, as one in five Brits reported they avoided selling on their old phones due to concerns about personal data being leaked.

The study found three-quarters of us (75%) are holding on to old devices, and most (71%) believe deleting your personal information is important, but almost a quarter of people believe it's too difficult to do (24%).

Many lucky people will be treating themselves to a new device this Christmas, so if you’re one of the 29% who don’t know how to wipe their personal information from their old device, then we have some tricks for you.

How to be sure

There are a few ways to erase the information on your device, including physical destruction, secure deletion software, and restoring to factory settings. All of these have pros and cons, but can ultimately give you peace of mind.

You don’t need specialist equipment to physically destroy the media on a device, but if you want to keep using or sell on the phone, then this probably isn’t the best way forward, as removing the media may void the warranty, and you’ll have to replace the storage (and it isn’t a particularly sustainable option!).

Reverting to factory settings is easy and cheap, but might not be the most secure, depending on the manufacturer's process. Alternatively, we’ve listed the best data removal services, some of which have generous free trials that you can take advantage of.

"We’ve all got that drawer of doom or cluttered cupboard with unused electricals at home - in fact there are over 800 million items stashed in our homes,” said Scott Butler, Executive Director of Recycle Your Electricals.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“One of the benefits of taking the time to delete your data, means that you might be able to safely sell some of your tech and electricals and make a bit of cash after Christmas. Just make sure that you follow Recycle Your Electricals guidance to destroy any data on your devices and our tips to get the best sale price.“