Intel slams Nvidia and AMD, claims chip giants have huge numbers of security flaws

Intel releases its sixth annual Product Security Report, outlining how it addresses security vulnerabilities

Intel also slammed AMD and Nvidia, sharing unflattering stats

Claims AMD has 78 vulnerabilities with no planned fixes, Nvidia has only high-severity security bugs

Intel has heavily criticized its two biggest competitors - AMD, and Nvidia - for alleged wide-ranging security troubles.

Its 2024 Product Security Report, the sixth such annual missive, discusses security challenges, how they were addressed, and why Intel has a “competitive edge” in security assurance. For its own solutions, Intel said almost all of the new vulnerabilities found in 2024 (96%) were discovered internally, adding that all of the hardware issues found were also discovered by its own research team.

Then it turned its attention to its rivals - claiming AMD reported 4.4 times more firmware vulnerabilities in its hardware root-of-trust, and 1.8 times more firmware vulnerabilities in its confidential computing technologies compared to Intel. It added that AMD discovered only around half (57%) of all the reported platform vulnerabilities, and that the company has 78 flaws with no fixes planned.

Battle of the giants

For Nvidia, Intel said the firm reported 18 high-severity vulnerabilities, 13 of which were remote code execution flaws. At the same time, Intel’s GPUs only had 10 issues reported, one of which was a severe bug.

Both AMD and Nvidia have not yet commented on the report.

Reports like these should always be taken with a grain of salt since they’re one sided, but especially since Intel is competing with AMD and Nvidia in different fields.

When it comes to the CPU market, Intel is still the domineering force. However, AMD increased its market share by 5.7% in Q3 2024. On the GPU front, Nvidia might be the undisputed champion, but Intel has recently released Gaudi 3 as a competitor. Unfortunately for the company, it failed to hit its target and canceled its next-gen Falcon Shores lineup.

