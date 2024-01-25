HPE says Russian Midnight Blizzard hackers hit security team emails

Russian state-sponsored threat actors known as Midnight Blizzard breached HPE’s email environment late last year and stole sensitive data from its employees’ inboxes.

HPE confirmed the news in a new 8-K submission with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last week, BleepingComputer finds. As per the filing, the company spotted the attack on December 12 and moved in to investigate and remedy the incident.

The investigation uncovered that since May 2023, Midnight Blizzard (also known as Cozy Bear, or Nobelium) had access to “a small percentage” of HPE’s cloud-based email inboxes. BleepingComputer reports that HPE uses the Microsoft 365 cloud productivity suite.

No material impact

The inboxes belong to HPE employees working in cybersecurity, go-to-market, business, and other segments.

HPE further explained that the incident is “likely related” to an earlier attack, of which the company was made aware in June last year. In that attack, Midnight Blizzard was accessing and pulling SharePoint flies from the company.

That being said, HPE doesn’t believe the attack will have a material impact on the company, or that it will disrupt its operations.

“Upon undertaking such actions, we determined that such activity did not materially impact the Company,” HPE said in the filing. “As of the date of this filing, the incident has not had a material impact on the Company’s operations, and the Company has not determined the incident is reasonably likely to materially impact the Company’s financial condition or results of operations.”

The police has been notified, HPE concluded, adding that it’s currently assessing its regulatory notification obligations.

Nobelium seems to have had a busy end to the year in 2023, as roughly at the same time, it also managed to break into Microsoft. Earlier this week, the Redmond giant announced email accounts belonging to highly-positioned individuals having been breached by the same threat actor. The emails belong to senior leadership, as well as those working in cybersecurity and legal departments.