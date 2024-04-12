DuckDuckGo offers an all-in-one privacy package combining a VPN, identity theft protection and information removal

DuckDuckGo, the company behind the privacy-first search engine of the same name, just launched a new subscription service to help users boost their online privacy and take more control over their data.

The service is called Privacy Pro, and it bundles three tools: an anonymous VPN, Personal Information Removal, and Identity Theft Restoration.

With the VPN, users will be able to secure their internet connection on up to five devices at the same time.

Commitment to privacy

DuckDuckGo promises it doesn’t keep logs of people’s VPN activity, and that it currently has servers in Europe, the US, and Canada. The second feature, Personal Information Removal, helps users remove their personal details from data broker sites.

These sites gather all kinds of personal user data, such as names, addresses, or purchasing habits. The large volumes of such data are then being sold to other organizations, which use it for targeted advertising, risk assessment, identity verification, and more. Most of this activity happens behind the scenes, with many consumers not even knowing their data is being gathered and sold like this.

Finally, Identity Theft Restoration aims to provide dedicated assistance to restore stolen identities, recover financial losses, and correct credit reports in case of identity theft.

Those interested in giving Privacy Pro a go can expect to pay $9.99 a month, or $99.99 a year. DuckDuckGo says its service is competitively priced compared to others who sell these services separately and can charge $30 or more.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Gabriel Weinberg, CEO of DuckDuckGo, emphasized the company's commitment to privacy, stating, "At DuckDuckGo, we don’t track you; that’s our privacy policy in a nutshell, and this new subscription service is no exception."

Although currently only available to United States residents, DuckDuckGo plans to expand Privacy Pro to other regions in the future.