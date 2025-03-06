Chinese hackers who targeted key US infrastructure charged by Justice Department

12 individuals accused of playing a ‘key role’ in recent cyberattacks

China
  • 12 Chinese hackers have been charged by the US Department of Justice
  • Two of these were allegedly involved in the 2024 US Treasury hack
  • The individuals have not been apprehended

The US Department of Justice (DoJ) has announced it is bringing charges against 12 Chinese hackers who are accused of targeting over 100 American companies, including the US Treasury.

The individuals are all accused of playing key roles in Chinese hacking offensives. Officials confirmed some of those charged were contract hackers and Chinese law enforcement officials who targeted firms in the US and worldwide in order to suppress “free speech and religious freedoms”.

Of those twelve, two of the individuals are allegedly linked to the state-sponsored hacking group Silk Typhoon - identified by Microsoft as the group responsible for the US Treasury hack in late 2024.

Hackers-for-hire

The attackers targeted law firms, defense contractors, government agencies, universities, tech companies, and healthcare services, prosecutors confirmed - gaining access to victims' networks by exploiting unpatched vulnerabilities in enterprise software.

The DoJ also announced it was bringing charges against eight individuals who were part of an organization, Anxum Information Technology Co.Ltd. - nicknamed “i-Soon”.

This organization, “conducted computer intrusions at the direction of the PRC’s [Ministry of Public Security] MPS and Ministry of State Security (MSS)” - for which the MPS and MSS “paid handsomely", allegedly rewarding between approximately $10,000 and $75,000 for each email inbox the group successfully exploited.

“The FBI is committed to protecting Americans from foreign cyber-attacks,” said Assistant Director Bryan Vorndran of the FBI’s Cyber Division.

“Today’s announcements reveal that the Chinese Ministry of Public Security has been paying hackers-for-hire to inflict digital harm on Americans who criticize the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

None of the individuals have been detained, and the US Government has offered up to $10 million for information leading to the arrests and convictions of the malicious cybercriminals.

Ellen Jennings-Trace
Ellen Jennings-Trace
