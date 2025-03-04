US set to pause cyber-offensive operations against Russia - but CISA says it won't stop

Reports suggest the Trump administration may have paused cyber offensives against Russia

However CISA has denied this, and has pledged to continue defending against all cyber threats

The move would represent a significant change in foreign policy

Following the recent tense and hostile discussion between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump, and US Vice President JD Vance, another serious turning point in the Russian war in Ukraine, or at the very least in American involvement, may have just occured.

Reports suggest the Trump administration has publicly indicated it no longer considers Russia an adversary in the cyber arena, and will pause cyber offensives against the state. Speaking to The Guardian, one anonymous worker went as far as to say “Putin is on the inside now”.

But it seems not all agencies are on board. The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) reaffirmed its commitment to defending against all cyber threats, “including from Russia” and claimed that any reports indicating a change of posture are “fake and undermine [our] national security” in a post on X.

Conflicting statements

It should be noted, Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin told TechRadar Pro that these reports are untrue,

“The memo referenced in the Guardian’s ‘reporting’ is not from the Trump Administration, which is quite inconvenient to the Guardian’s preferred narrative. CISA remains committed to addressing all cyber threats to U.S. critical infrastructure, including from Russia. There has been no change in our posture or priority on this front.”

Despite CISA’s protests, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has reportedly issued a pause in offensive cyber operations against Russia, and has ordered US Cyber Command to “stand down from all planning against Russia, including offensive digital actions,” The Record revealed.

The scope and purpose of these orders remain unclear, but the directives indicate an effort from the Trump administration to normalize ties with Russia and a move towards a cooperation with the state as opposed to the previous alliance with Ukraine.

This could prove significant, as earlier in 2025, Russian hacking group Seashell Blizzard turned its focus towards targets in the US and UK, looking to disrupt and damage critical infrastructure and cause chaos.

If true, the US recategorizing Russia would be a serious U-turn in policy, and could signify a complete shift in foreign policy, and could have lasting repercussions not just in the context of the Russian war in Ukraine, but in global politics going forward.